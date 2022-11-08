Mobile Co. has low voter turnout; people want to see more after elections

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As the midterm elections are set for tomorrow Nov. 8, Alabama may not see a larger voter turnout, and registered voters want to know why.

According to the Alabama Secretary of State, 289,743 were registered as active voters in Mobile County, out of that number only 25,961 people voted which equals to about 9% turnout.

Dr. Philip Habel, Professor and Chair of the Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice at the University of South Alabama says the reason for such a low turnout is due to not many people being involved politically.

“It’s important for people to turn out to vote some reasons that not everyone does turn out to vote is, you know, for one,” said Habel. “It takes time and you know, people have busy lives and busy schedules. Sometimes for voters, they don’t know what’s on the ballot, they don’t know who’s running and so they’re uncertain about who to support.”

WKRG News 5 spoke with registered voters within Mobile County who plan to practice their right to cast their ballot this Election Day.

One resident remains optimistic and encourages people to go to the polls.

“You have folks that died for me to vote,” said Samuel Jordan, a Mobile County citizen. “So what if it counts or not? Which I believe it do. Sometimes I believe it don’t. But as long as I have breath in me, I’m going to vote.”

Other residents within the county believe that people are not going out and casting their ballots because of political division.

“I wish there was somebody that would make us want to vote until somebody comes out there that’s willing to put their own personal interest aside, and, and really reach across that aisle, then we’re not going to have a hope,” said Trey Cox, a Saraland resident. “You know, we need somebody to come out there and stop telling us how to be divided and show us how to come together.”

Habel also explains other contributing factors that add to Alabama’s low voter turnout rate. He said younger people within the state are not typically turning out to vote. He believes that education will encourage people to go out and practice their right to vote.

“Encouraging others, helping others to become more active politically and helping others to maybe talk about the issues that are on the ballot,” said Habel. “We live in a situation right now where we have a lot of divisions in our politics and in our society. And so one of the things that we can do is talk with others and learn what maybe people have similar or different perspectives, think about these issues. Those kinds of deliberative actions are really important and make all of us kind of more interested and more engaged in the political process.”

Dr. Habel anticipates turnout for midterms is to be higher than the primaries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

WKRG News 5

