Man dies after ‘disturbance’ in Tampa community
Tampa police are investigating after a man died following a "disturbance" in the Robles Park Community on Tuesday afternoon.
Man dies after being found with 'upper body trauma' in Tampa
A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from "upper body trauma," according to the Tampa Police Department.
Woman dead after friend 'unknowingly' backs over her with car, St. Pete police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An 80-year-old woman is dead after a car backed over her Wednesday on 5th Avenue in St. Petersburg, police said. The St. Petersburg Police Department said a woman dropped off her two friends around 12:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of 5th Avenue North. When the...
One Man Dead In Tampa Shooting Wednesday
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that took the life of a man on Wednesday. According to detectives, early Wednesday morning, Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 8600 block of N. 11th St. Officers
Woman, 80, dies after being hit, backed over by friend in driveway, police say
A woman ran over her 80-year-old friend while backing out of a driveway on Wednesday afternoon, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Man dies after falling in front of oncoming car near Lakeland: sheriff’s office
A Lakeland man walking along a road in unincorporated Polk County was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators search for suspect who assaulted female near Tampa gas station
TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a suspect who assaulted a female Tuesday afternoon near a Tampa gas station, police said. Officers with the Tampa Police Department said the suspect was acting erratically and was throwing signs in the road near Circle K on North Florida Avenue and West Hillsborough Avenue. That's when the victim told him to stop and that she was calling the police.
LIVE UPDATES: Nicole brings strong winds through Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Nicole is making its way across Florida as a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach along the state's east coast. As it makes its trek toward the Tampa Bay area, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and...
FHP: Motorcyclist seriously injured after car runs red light in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a car ran a red light Tuesday evening in Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. The crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 301 and University Parkway. Troopers say a 19-year-old driver was...
“There’s My Target” Tampa Man Arrested For Homicide On Hillsborough Ave Overpass
TAMPA, Fla. – On November 6 at 1:30 AM, a man was shot and killed under the overpass at Hillsborough and Dale Mabry. Late Tuesday night, Tampa Police detectives arrested 30-year-old Timothy McGovern. He has been charged with First Degree Murder in the case. “I
Tampa International Airport issues weather alert ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Tampa International Airport is expected to keep operations running as communities across the east coast of Florida brace for Tropical Storm Nicole's landfall sometime Wednesday evening.
1 dead in mobile-home blaze
A fire at a mobile home community killed one person and destroyed a home early the morning of Nov. 4. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call to the Pleasant Living mobile home community in Riverview about 3:25 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Emergency dispatchers had received multiple calls from neighbors about a home on Indian Drive that was on fire.
Detectives investigating fatal hit-and-run that left 19-year-old dead on I-4 in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - Detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old dead on I-4 in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Osbaldo Cuz-Xol, 19, was last seen alive on October 30, according to Polk County deputies. His body was later found in the median of westbound I-4 on November 2, investigator said.
Tampa Bay area braces for Hurricane Nicole ahead of landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area is getting a reminder hurricane season isn’t quite over yet with tropical storm conditions expected from Hurricane Nicole. On Wednesday, shelters opened in Hillsborough County and sandbagging stations opened in Polk County among other storm preps in the Bay Area. Polk County emergency management said officials are watching the storm closely.
Florida man accused of beating his mother to death
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police have arrested a man in Florida after they said he beat his mother to death using his fists and an unknown weapon. Officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department were called to do a welfare check at the home of Harriet Owens, 60, on Sunday afternoon, WFLA reported.
Tropical Storm Nicole bringing heavy rain, strong winds to Bay Area as it moves across Florida
VERO BEACH, Fla. - In the middle of the night, Hurricane Nicole made landfall near North Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach. It quickly downgraded back to a tropical storm. What's left of its center is moving through Hernando and Pasco counties as of 9 a.m. "This was barely...
Neighbors speak out after Pasco County man accused of making, selling homemade pipe bomb
8 On Your Side is hearing from neighbors of a man accused of making a pipe bomb. Authorities say the suspect unknowingly sold the pipe bomb to an undercover detective.
Man found dead at Tampa underpass, police say
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a body that was found early Sunday morning.
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two brazen thieves who walked out of a hotel with an ATM machine. The sheriff’s office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft. Two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.
Weeki Wachee Man Stabs Man And Himself In Altercation Over A Woman
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A Weeki Wachee man has been arrested after stabbing a man multiple times and accidentally stabbing himself in the process. According to deputies, on Friday at 10:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Fine Street in
