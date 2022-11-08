ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borden, IN

Comments / 0

 

WHAS11

LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after fatal collision on Arnoldtown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man riding a motorcycle died after a fatal collision in Louisville Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a collision involving a motorcycle on Arnoldtown Road at Hardwood Forest in southwest Jefferson County around 6 p.m. Police said witnesses saw the motorcyclist...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Clark County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 75-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday. Gregory Albers, 6-foot-1, 250 pounds was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate R507415. Albers has gray hair and blue eyes. Albers is missing from...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Heltonville woman injures child and is arrested

HELTONVILLE – A Heltonville woman was arrested on a domestic battery causing injury on Saturday, November 5th. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hickory Grove Road after a request for a welfare check on a female juvenile due to blood coming from her right ear.
HELTONVILLE, IN
WHAS11

LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville police arrest, charge 2 more minors in July homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teens were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their alleged role in a July homicide. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says both 17-year-olds were charged with complicity to the following: murder, receiving stolen property over $10K, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. Those charges are in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Operation Return Home canceled for missing woman in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: LMPD has canceled the ORH for Teresa Ellis/Vannatta. They say she was located safely and will be reunited with loved ones. An Operations Return Home has been issued for a missing woman in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), 43-year-old Teresa Ellis/Vannatta was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed in late night crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Harrison County prosecutor says lethal force 'justified' when man pointed shotgun at officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County prosecutor said lethal force was justified when a man was shot by sheriff's deputy on Nov. 4. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home in Laconia, Indiana, to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges. The man, 28-year-old Michael Kerns Jr., first approached officers outside with a chainsaw and refused to listen to orders to put it down.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Battery charge made towards Brown County woman

HAMBLEN TWP. — A Morgantown woman, 42-year-old Amy Potter, faces a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battery. On Sept. 6, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy William Pool and Indiana State Police Trooper Matt Fleener responded to a residence on Gatesville Road for a disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputy Pool located...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Prayer service held in Salem for boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a five-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase spent Sunday mourning in southern Indiana. More than a dozen members of Cairo Jordan's family traveled to Southern Hills Church in Salem for an emotional prayer service. The family was also joined by people around the community who have adopted the child since he was found in April.
SALEM, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home

MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
MADISON, IN
WHAS11

Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Teen injured in Parkland shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood. Metro Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The teen male was taken to UofL Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police do not have any suspects...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

