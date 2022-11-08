Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Teresa Marie Carrillo
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Teresa Marie Carrillo. Teresa Carrillo is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 40-year-old Carrillo is 4’ 7" tall, 135 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Edgar Alex Flores
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Edgar Alex Flores. Edgar Flores is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carjacking. 24-year-old Flores is 5' 5" tall, 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Edgar Flores is hiding, call...
Visalia man arrested after narcotics find, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was arrested on suspicion of various weapon and narcotic charges Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say at 11:00 a.m., their Special Enforcement Unit pulled over 35-year-old Steven Escalera during a traffic stop on Willis Street and Grove Avenue. Police say they found Escalera to […]
Answers needed to crack decades-old cold case in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives continue to search for the suspect who shot and killed a man at a Merced apartment complex over 20 years ago. Officials with the Merced Police Department said 22-year-old Ryan Joel Henri was killed in a shooting at an apartment near R Street and 4th Street on May 8, 2002. […]
KMPH.com
Fatal hit and run suspect surrenders in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman suspected in a fatal hit and run Saturday in Visalia has been arrested. 31-year-old Shay Dejong is accused of hitting a 25-year-old man riding a bicycle around 1:00 p.m. on Avenue 144 south of Avenue 313. The man was taken to Kaweah Delta...
Child shot in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a child was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Highway 140 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from at least […]
KMPH.com
Man arrested following 2nd burglary at CVS in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Police arrested a man Tuesday morning following a burglary at a pharmacy in Clovis. It happened before 6:00 a.m. at the CVS at Ashlan and Fowler. An employee at an alarm company saw the man break into the pharmacy and called the Clovis Police Department and gave his description from the surveillance cameras.
KMPH.com
Suspect steals grandmother's car, drives recklessly, crashes in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he stole his grandmother’s car, drove recklessly, and crashed in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the suspect, who has yet to be identified, stole his grandmother’s vehicle from Motel 6 at Blackstone and Shields.
californiaexaminer.net
Clovis Police Arrest 1 In CVS Pharmacy Robbery
Clovis police say they have arrested one suspect in connection with a prescription robbery at a CVS Pharmacy on Tuesday morning. The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a burglary alarm was set off at 5:30 a.m., according to authorities. on the corner of Ashlan and Fowler avenues, at the CVS Pharmacy. The suspect, who matched the description given to police, was spotted nearby. Police also discovered a nearby garbage can stuffed with CVS prescriptions. According to the police, the suspect is 21-year-old Fresno resident Joseph Neves Jr.
Man arrested in Chowchilla for DUI collides with pole, police say
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and colliding with a power pole Tuesday night, according to the Chowchilla Police Department. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they were dispatched to the area of Clubhouse Drive and Avenue 26 for a collision into a power pole. […]
IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Fresno County car crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who authorities said were killed after a drunk driver slammed head-on into their car have now been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials said 67-year-old J. Guadalupe Sandoval and 64-year-old Ubaldo Palacio were killed in the crash near Elm and American avenues on Friday. Around […]
Car impounded after driver did donuts at Fresno Fairgrounds, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car has now been impounded a month after officers spotted a driver driving recklessly in a parking lot at the Fresno Fairgrounds, according to the Fresno Police Department. On October 11, officers were patrolling the area around the fairgrounds when they saw a driver doing donuts in a parking lot. […]
Deputies investigate after man shot in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in Kingsburg Wednesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the man was shot in the area of Stroud and 10th Avenue near or at an apartment complex in Kingsburg. There is no word on the victim’s condition. No other information has been released […]
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatally stabbing Madera father
Angel Martinez was sentenced to 12 years in state prison Wednesday for stabbing another man to death in Madera in May.
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man fatally run over by 2 cars, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was hit and killed crossing the street Tuesday night in Fresno has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials have identified the victim as 41-year-old Colin Volpe of Fresno. According to Fresno Police, around 5:30 p.m. they responded to multiple calls of a pedestrian-involved collision […]
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
KMPH.com
Suspect dies in police custody following stabbing in Orange Cove
ORANGE COVE, Calif. (FOX26) — A 25-year-old man died in police custody following a stabbing in Orange Cove. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Orange Cove Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Casuga Court on Sunday, Nov. 6, regarding a stabbing.
Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
Person of interest sought after driver allegedly hit, killed Visalia bicyclist
Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old woman who California Highway Patrol officials believe is a person of interest in a crash that fatally hit a 30-year-old man riding a bicycle on Saturday.
Long trail of evidence leads to Fresno murder suspect
A long trail of evidence led police to the Fresno man who's now accused of committing murder in a fit of jealous rage.
