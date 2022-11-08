ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Teresa Marie Carrillo

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Teresa Marie Carrillo. Teresa Carrillo is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 40-year-old Carrillo is 4’ 7" tall, 135 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Edgar Alex Flores

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Edgar Alex Flores. Edgar Flores is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carjacking. 24-year-old Flores is 5' 5" tall, 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Edgar Flores is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia man arrested after narcotics find, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was arrested on suspicion of various weapon and narcotic charges Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say at 11:00 a.m., their Special Enforcement Unit pulled over 35-year-old Steven Escalera during a traffic stop on Willis Street and Grove Avenue. Police say they found Escalera to […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Fatal hit and run suspect surrenders in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman suspected in a fatal hit and run Saturday in Visalia has been arrested. 31-year-old Shay Dejong is accused of hitting a 25-year-old man riding a bicycle around 1:00 p.m. on Avenue 144 south of Avenue 313. The man was taken to Kaweah Delta...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Child shot in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a child was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Highway 140 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from at least […]
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested following 2nd burglary at CVS in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Police arrested a man Tuesday morning following a burglary at a pharmacy in Clovis. It happened before 6:00 a.m. at the CVS at Ashlan and Fowler. An employee at an alarm company saw the man break into the pharmacy and called the Clovis Police Department and gave his description from the surveillance cameras.
CLOVIS, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Clovis Police Arrest 1 In CVS Pharmacy Robbery

Clovis police say they have arrested one suspect in connection with a prescription robbery at a CVS Pharmacy on Tuesday morning. The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a burglary alarm was set off at 5:30 a.m., according to authorities. on the corner of Ashlan and Fowler avenues, at the CVS Pharmacy. The suspect, who matched the description given to police, was spotted nearby. Police also discovered a nearby garbage can stuffed with CVS prescriptions. According to the police, the suspect is 21-year-old Fresno resident Joseph Neves Jr.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Fresno County car crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who authorities said were killed after a drunk driver slammed head-on into their car have now been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials said 67-year-old J. Guadalupe Sandoval and 64-year-old Ubaldo Palacio were killed in the crash near Elm and American avenues on Friday. Around […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies investigate after man shot in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in Kingsburg Wednesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.  Deputies say the man was shot in the area of Stroud and 10th Avenue near or at an apartment complex in Kingsburg. There is no word on the victim’s condition.  No other information has been released […]
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Fresno man fatally run over by 2 cars, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was hit and killed crossing the street Tuesday night in Fresno has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials have identified the victim as 41-year-old Colin Volpe of Fresno. According to Fresno Police, around 5:30 p.m. they responded to multiple calls of a pedestrian-involved collision […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect dies in police custody following stabbing in Orange Cove

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (FOX26) — A 25-year-old man died in police custody following a stabbing in Orange Cove. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Orange Cove Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Casuga Court on Sunday, Nov. 6, regarding a stabbing.
ORANGE COVE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
FRESNO, CA

