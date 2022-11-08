ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Powerball reaches historic $1.9 billion jackpot

By Jess Liptzin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qzm2z_0j2UrVuj00

(WTVO) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot ballooned to a historic $1.9 billion.

Millions around the country will play in the hopes of winning, but the odds are stacked against them. People were out in droves Monday to see if they could pick the winning numbers. Others went the digital route and bought the ticket right on their phones.

Either way, nearly $2 billion and a lot of dreams were on the line Monday night.

“We just believe if it’s gonna be your time, you know, hey, your’re gonna win it,” said local Powerball player Elba.

Luck, tradition or just the record $1.9 billion jackpot was a reason to go out and get Powerball tickets.

“I do normally play the lottery, but this one is a big one,” said player Nidia.

It was a big one indeed. What started as $20 million on August 6 has grown to $1.9 billion. It was just the fifth time that the jackpot has reached the $1 billion mark.

Superstition, confidence and fate are many of the reasons why people think their ticket is the winning ticket.

“Yeah, he does pick them,” Elba said. “It’s usually the grandkids birthdays and our birthdays.”

“I just felt a little lucky,” added player Patrick W. Kinsella.

“Today is the first time I bought for here, but I also bought for today at a different place with numbers, so it depends,” Nidia said. “Different gas stations, I do quick picks or pick my numbers.”

Many have gone to the store to get their winning ticket, though some went online instead. Illinois was the first state to introduce a digital buying option back in 2012. Online sales have grown over the years, especially during the pandemic, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Still, many continued to flock to their local markets to buy a ticket at the counter.

“We live around the area, so this is the closest place for us, and we love to come to Woodman’s,” Elba said.

There is a one in 292.2 billion shot at winning, so why not think about what to spend the winnings on.

“Myself, my dreams, pay off bills,” Nidia said.

“If I won this, I wouldn’t know what to do with it,” added player Jack.

“I would help the veterans out as much as I could,” Kinsella said.

Monday night’s drawing was delayed due to technical difficulties. The next jackpot will eclipse the $2 billion if there is no winner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Powerball announces new record-breaking jackpot for next drawing

WASHINGTON — The next Powerball jackpot will officially be the largest prize ever offered in a U.S. lottery. After nobody won Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, the estimated jackpot for Saturday began climbing, and hit $1.6 billion Friday after strong sales. That mean's Saturday's jackpot will take the top spot for largest Powerball grand prize.
COLORADO STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Midterm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois’ Midterm election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidate for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. 11 a.m. – LIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker delivers post-election remarks. Watch in the player above. 10:35 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of setting fire to Rockford churches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Marzavious Thomas, 27, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of arson for allegedly setting fire to two Rockford churches. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Thomas ignited fires at two different churches on E. State Street on October 19th, 2022. Thomas was identified as the suspect […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS LA

What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?

While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy