Powerball reaches historic $1.9 billion jackpot

(WTVO) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot ballooned to a historic $1.9 billion.

Millions around the country will play in the hopes of winning, but the odds are stacked against them. People were out in droves Monday to see if they could pick the winning numbers. Others went the digital route and bought the ticket right on their phones.

Either way, nearly $2 billion and a lot of dreams were on the line Monday night.

“We just believe if it’s gonna be your time, you know, hey, your’re gonna win it,” said local Powerball player Elba.

Luck, tradition or just the record $1.9 billion jackpot was a reason to go out and get Powerball tickets.

“I do normally play the lottery, but this one is a big one,” said player Nidia.

It was a big one indeed. What started as $20 million on August 6 has grown to $1.9 billion. It was just the fifth time that the jackpot has reached the $1 billion mark.

Superstition, confidence and fate are many of the reasons why people think their ticket is the winning ticket.

“Yeah, he does pick them,” Elba said. “It’s usually the grandkids birthdays and our birthdays.”

“I just felt a little lucky,” added player Patrick W. Kinsella.

“Today is the first time I bought for here, but I also bought for today at a different place with numbers, so it depends,” Nidia said. “Different gas stations, I do quick picks or pick my numbers.”

Many have gone to the store to get their winning ticket, though some went online instead. Illinois was the first state to introduce a digital buying option back in 2012. Online sales have grown over the years, especially during the pandemic, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Still, many continued to flock to their local markets to buy a ticket at the counter.

“We live around the area, so this is the closest place for us, and we love to come to Woodman’s,” Elba said.

There is a one in 292.2 billion shot at winning, so why not think about what to spend the winnings on.

“Myself, my dreams, pay off bills,” Nidia said.

“If I won this, I wouldn’t know what to do with it,” added player Jack.

“I would help the veterans out as much as I could,” Kinsella said.

Monday night’s drawing was delayed due to technical difficulties. The next jackpot will eclipse the $2 billion if there is no winner.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.