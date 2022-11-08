Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Men’s Basketball Program Signs Three High School Recruits
The Iowa men's basketball team has signed three recruits for the 2023-24 recruiting class. All three come from within two hours of Iowa City, two play for the same high school, and the third has a brother who's a starter on this year's Hawkeye team. Let's begin with the biggest...
scorebooklive.com
Iowa high school football eight-player championship game set
A battle of unbeatens will meet for the eight-player state championship, as Wayland-WACO and Remsen St. Mary’s advanced with wins Wednesday inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. WACO moved to 13-0 with a 29-21 victory over Newell-Fonda, while Remsen St. Mary’s pushed its record to 12-0 by knocking off...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day
Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
UNI Signs 2023 Recruits, One of Coach Jacobson’s Best Classes
Today, November 9 is National Signing Day for the 2023 basketball class across the country. We've known who Coach Ben Jacobson and the UNI basketball squad would be adding next season for quite a while, but now those verbal commitments have become official with RJ Taylor, Kyle Pock, and Wes Rubin each signing their letters of intent.
Watch: Iowa Women's Basketball 11-9-22
Lisa Bluder, Kate Martin, McKenna Warnock Meet with Media Wednesday
Lisa Bluder Declares ‘No Way We’re Giving Up’ On Ava Jones
Wednesday was National Signing Day across college basketball. It also marked a special day for Iowa commit Ava Jones. A day that many thought might not happen. As the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports, Ava Jones verbally committed to Iowa back on July 3rd. Then, just two days later while at an AAU tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, Jones and her family were hit by an impaired driver while standing on a sidewalk. Ava and her mom Amy spent weeks in a local hospital. Ava's dad Trey did not survive the accident. Jones won't play her senior year of high school and will also miss the 2023-24 season at Iowa as she is facing multiple surgeries on both of her knees.
Ava Jones Signs with University of Iowa
NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Ink Johnson and Jones on National Signing Day
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced on Wednesday that Kennise Johnson and Ava Jones signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. KENNISE JOHNSON. Guard, 5-foot-4, Joliet, Ill. (Example Academy) – No. 3 guard in the state...
Iowa women cruise to victory vs Southern
(Iowa City) The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Southern by a final of 87-34 on Monday. The Hawks led 15-10 after one quarter and blew the game wide open with a 28-5 2nd quarter edge. The Jaguars connected on only 21% of their shot attempts. Caitlin Clark led the...
10 thoughts on Iowa basketball's three signees in the 2023 class
On Wednesday, Iowa basketball will announce the signing of three prospects in the 2023 class in Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort and Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman and three-star point guard Brock Harding. HawkeyeInsider.com has covered the 2023 class for Iowa from the beginning to the end, and...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices
Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa
Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
thecomeback.com
Iowa Hawkeyes unveil military-themed helmets, CFB fans react
The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take on the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday in a military appreciation game, and the program unveiled some awesome custom helmets for the game Tuesday. Iowa showed off the new helmets in a social media video. The helmets feature the colors of the American flag on their Hawkeye logo instead of their traditional yellow-and-black scheme.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland opens up on the status of Keagan Johnson
The wide receiver room for Iowa was depleted at the beginning of the year with injuries and while the room has gotten healthier over time, one of the scholarship wide receivers has continued to struggle with injuries. Keagan Johnson was Iowa's leading wide receiver last year as a freshman with...
This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State
America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
Iowa wrestling champ charged with felony assault
A Roland teenager and two-time state wrestling champion is being charged with felony assault.
Two Cedar Falls Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
Seven Native Iowans are in the National Baseball Hall of Fame [PHOTOS]
Over the last 86 years, 340 people have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Just two percent of them were born in Iowa. Here's a look at the seven men who've defied the odds and been enshrined in Cooperstown. We begin more than a century ago with...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?
The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0