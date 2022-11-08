ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

WJHL

Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that investigators made the arrest in the early morning hours and transported the juvenile to the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City man faces multiple charges

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Young, of Johnson City, and charged him with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a First Responder on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 2100 block of E. Unaka Ave. around 1:50 p.m....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man threatened neighbor with tire iron, JCPD reports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after smashing the windshield of his neighbor’s car and threatening a woman with a tire iron, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to the release from the JCPD, officers responded to a reported altercation between neighbors in the 2100 Block […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Juvenile arrested in connection with Johnson City shooting incident

Johnson City police Thursday arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Washington Ave on Monday. The juvenile was charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, and handgun possession by a juvenile.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

3 juveniles arrested after fatal shooting in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three minors have been arrested after one person died and another was injured following a Greeneville shooting. A release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) states that two victims were found with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. on Oct. 30. Both were taken […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Reported Bristol stabbing leads to attempted murder charges

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing early Monday morning. Sullivan County court documents penned by a responding officer state that the incident began at a home on the 1100 block on Broad Street, where police were called following a reported stabbing. Witnesses say […]
BRISTOL, VA
993thex.com

Drinking, Argument, Leads To Murder Charge In Lee County

Drinking, and an argument leads to murder in Lee County, Virginia. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 24 year old Timothy Tomlinson of Jesse Peters Drive in Dryden is charged with the murder of 48 year old Shawn Nutting, of South Carolina. Police arrived at the residence and found Tomlinson on the roof of his house. He told police he had a gun and had just shot at Nutting following an argument. Police found Nutting dead from a gunshot wound to the face. Tomlinson is charged with first degree murder and is housed without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Lee County man charged with murdering South Carolina man

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Lee County man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot over the weekend, according to authorities. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Jesse Peters Drive in the Dryden area on Saturday regarding a possible gunshot. The sheriff’s office […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Juvenile arrested for having knife at Science Hill High School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A male juvenile has been arrested for having a knife at Science Hill High School Friday, according to investigators. Police say after searching the student; the knife was found. The juvenile was arrested and released back into custody of his parent. There is a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Report: Johnson City teen arrested after bringing knife to school

A juvenile in Johnson City was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4th for reportedly bringing a knife to school. According to a report from Johnson City Police, school administration was advised a male student had brought the knife into school. The student was searched and the knife was found; he was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Update: Greene County teen who has autism returns home, police say

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A 15-year-old boy who has autism returned to his home in Greene County Tuesday, according to authorities. A 15-year-old who has autism is missing after running away from his home on Chuckey Pike, according to Greene County, Tennessee Criminal Investigations Department. It happened...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TBI: Man with axe fatally shot by Johnson City police IDed

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City. The TBI says preliminary information indicates that Johnson City police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday and encountered a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report

JOHNSON CITY, TN
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Officer shoots axe-wielding man in Johnson City

Knoxville Police Department releases body camera footage from fire that sent 7 to hospital. Knoxville Cemex employee dies after coal pile collapses on him, police say. The employee was identified as Thomas Mitchell. KCS, parents ask for change of law potentially impacting third graders. A new Tennessee law now makes...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Police in Johnson City are searching for suspect in shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department need help in locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday. According to police, a black male wearing a red hoodie and black shorts fired one shot at a woman that got out of his vehicle in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The woman was not hit during the incident. The vehicle the suspect was driving is described as being a silver Honda minivan.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

