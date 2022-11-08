N.E. Ohio veterans mental health core concern, just 50% seek the help they need

James Ramirez is an 8-year Navy veteran who understands the impact of mental issues being faced by U.S. veterans.

Ramirez had multiple family members suffer from the mental effects of combat dating back to the Korean War and has now joined the National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI, and its Homefront program to help veterans get the assistance they need.

Ramirez told News 5 the effort being made by NAMI has never been more important, with the Veterans Administration now reporting 30% of active duty and reserve military personnel deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan have a mental health condition requiring treatment. The VA has found that less than 50 percent of returning veterans in need receive any mental health treatment, with approximately 20 veterans dying by suicide every day in the United States.

“We're getting information out to the public that they’re not alone,"Ramirez said. "There’s hope and there’s resources that are available. Our support groups that we have, our education groups are all confidential, so we maintain that right, that dignity for that person. It’s difficult and it’s never easy when you begin to hear their personal stories."

NAMI Greater Cleveland Executive Director, Katie Jenkins, reports there are a wide variety of reasons why local veterans aren't seeking the mental health assistance that is readily available to them.

“Unfortunately, our veterans have a crisis right now when it comes to their mental health," Jenkins said. “It's overcoming their shame, and an individual knowing and acknowledging that they’re not alone. Being overwhelmed is a big piece of that. If you’re not feeling like yourself, you don’t have the ability to just make that one phone call.”

“Some of that is pride. They want to make it on their own, they don’t need these resources, they don’t want to rely or they feel it’s relying," Jenkins added. “Unfortunately there is still so much stigma, and especially with men which is the majority of veterans in this country.”

Jenkins said families need to play a role in helping loved ones who have served in the military get the help they need and keep watch for the suicide warning signs.

“Things like tying up loose ends, any major changes in their sleep and eating habits," Jenkins said. “Also, changes to the way that they do things, specifically when it comes to handling weapons that are in the house.”

Jenkins said veterans who need immediate support should contact the 988 Crisis Hotline by dialing 988 and then pressing 1. Veterans can also quickly sign-up for the Homefront Wellness program , and can register for the local Zoom support conference hosted by the Cleveland Department of Veterans Affairs, which will take place on Tuesday, November 8 starting at noon.