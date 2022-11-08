Read full article on original website
Man dies after ‘disturbance’ in Tampa community
Tampa police are investigating after a man died following a "disturbance" in the Robles Park Community on Tuesday afternoon.
One Man Dead In Tampa Shooting Wednesday
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that took the life of a man on Wednesday. According to detectives, early Wednesday morning, Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 8600 block of N. 11th St. Officers
Man shot to death in Tampa; tips sought
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Tampa early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters battle junkyard fire in Palm River
Hillsborough County firefighters battled a junkyard fire in Palm River on Monday evening.
Linda Hurtado invites Kelly & Ryan to Tampa
FOX 13's Linda Hurtado got to show Live! with Kelly & Ryan the amazing views, awesome restaurants, and everything Tampa has to offer.
1 dead in mobile-home blaze
A fire at a mobile home community killed one person and destroyed a home early the morning of Nov. 4. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call to the Pleasant Living mobile home community in Riverview about 3:25 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Emergency dispatchers had received multiple calls from neighbors about a home on Indian Drive that was on fire.
Fire in Largo duplex sends toddler to hospital; fire rescue transports dog to vet
LARGO, Fla. - An early morning fire broke out in a Largo duplex, sending one child to the hospital Tuesday. The fire happened at a single-story duplex in the 2800 block of Oaklawn Avenue before 7 a.m. Largo Fire Rescue said it's unclear what started the fire, which began in...
Man dies after being found with 'upper body trauma' in Tampa
A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from "upper body trauma," according to the Tampa Police Department.
Nicole hits Polk County overnight
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
Tampa Bay area braces for Hurricane Nicole ahead of landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area is getting a reminder hurricane season isn’t quite over yet with tropical storm conditions expected from Hurricane Nicole. On Wednesday, shelters opened in Hillsborough County and sandbagging stations opened in Polk County among other storm preps in the Bay Area. Polk County emergency management said officials are watching the storm closely.
Man dies after falling in front of oncoming car near Lakeland: sheriff’s office
A Lakeland man walking along a road in unincorporated Polk County was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators search for suspect who assaulted female near Tampa gas station
TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a suspect who assaulted a female Tuesday afternoon near a Tampa gas station, police said. Officers with the Tampa Police Department said the suspect was acting erratically and was throwing signs in the road near Circle K on North Florida Avenue and West Hillsborough Avenue. That's when the victim told him to stop and that she was calling the police.
Pontoon boat carrying 9 people overturns in the Clearwater Pass
There was a safe removal of all nine passengers from the water after a pontoon boat overturned in Clearwater Pass.
“There’s My Target” Tampa Man Arrested For Homicide On Hillsborough Ave Overpass
TAMPA, Fla. – On November 6 at 1:30 AM, a man was shot and killed under the overpass at Hillsborough and Dale Mabry. Late Tuesday night, Tampa Police detectives arrested 30-year-old Timothy McGovern. He has been charged with First Degree Murder in the case. “I
SPCA of Florida holds Auction for Animals this weekend
The SPCA of Florida is holding their biggest fundraiser of the year in Lakeland this weekend. The 30th annual Auction for Animals will be held at the Florida Air Museum on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Tampa International Airport issues weather alert ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Tampa International Airport is expected to keep operations running as communities across the east coast of Florida brace for Tropical Storm Nicole's landfall sometime Wednesday evening.
Tropical Storm Nicole bringing heavy rain, strong winds to Bay Area as it moves across Florida
VERO BEACH, Fla. - In the middle of the night, Hurricane Nicole made landfall near North Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach. It quickly downgraded back to a tropical storm. What's left of its center is moving through Hernando and Pasco counties as of 9 a.m. "This was barely...
Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida’s east coast as Category 1 storm
Hurricane Nicole is churning over the Bahamas Wednesday as it gathers strength along its projected path towards Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.
Woman dies after friend runs over her while backing out of driveway in St. Petersburg, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman has died after being struck and backed over by a friend after being dropped off at a home Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, police said. Police have identified the woman who died as Eileen O'Shea. The driver of the car arrived at...
Man found dead at Tampa underpass, police say
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a body that was found early Sunday morning.
