Valrico, FL

The Free Press - TFP

One Man Dead In Tampa Shooting Wednesday

  TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that took the life of a man on Wednesday. According to detectives, early Wednesday morning, Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 8600 block of N. 11th St.  Officers
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

1 dead in mobile-home blaze

A fire at a mobile home community killed one person and destroyed a home early the morning of Nov. 4. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call to the Pleasant Living mobile home community in Riverview about 3:25 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Emergency dispatchers had received multiple calls from neighbors about a home on Indian Drive that was on fire.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Nicole hits Polk County overnight

Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area braces for Hurricane Nicole ahead of landfall

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area is getting a reminder hurricane season isn’t quite over yet with tropical storm conditions expected from Hurricane Nicole. On Wednesday, shelters opened in Hillsborough County and sandbagging stations opened in Polk County among other storm preps in the Bay Area. Polk County emergency management said officials are watching the storm closely.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Investigators search for suspect who assaulted female near Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a suspect who assaulted a female Tuesday afternoon near a Tampa gas station, police said. Officers with the Tampa Police Department said the suspect was acting erratically and was throwing signs in the road near Circle K on North Florida Avenue and West Hillsborough Avenue. That's when the victim told him to stop and that she was calling the police.
TAMPA, FL

