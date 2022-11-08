ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball numbers drawn after delay — jackpot for record-smashing drawing worth $2 billion

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Update: Winning Powerball ticket worth over $2 billion sold in California, state lottery says

• • •

The Powerball jackpot now represents more than a billionfold return on a $2 ticket, so you might want to check Monday’s winning numbers carefully — now that the numbers have been chosen at last.

The winning numbers drawn were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56. The Powerball number was 10.

The Monday, Nov. 7, drawing was delayed due to a “technical problem,” Powerball officials said in the live coast-to-coast broadcast from Tallahassee, Florida, at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Powerball officials said the delay was caused by at least one state that struggled to meet the deadline to process ticket sales before the drawing. The delayed drawing was uploaded to the Powerball website around 9 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday.

During the drawing, officials did not address the delay but said the jackpot had risen to $2.04 billion, up from an estimated $1.9 billion reported earlier Monday.

Powerball is expected to announce later Tuesday whether any jackpot-winning tickets were sold.

If none were, the already record-smashing grand prize will continue to grow ahead of the next drawing on Wednesday.

Soon after the delay began, California Lottery officials said in a social media post that “ a participating lottery” in another state needed more time to “complete the required security protocols.”

Around 2:30 a.m. Eastern, the California Lottery shared a message from Powerball officials that said one lottery was “still processing its sales and play data” and that the winning numbers likely wouldn’t be known until Tuesday morning.

The Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the drawing, did not say how many or which states had the problems.

“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected,” officials said. “Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed. Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win.”

A ticket matching all six numbers is worth an estimated $2.04 billion. Taken as a lump sum, the grand prize would pay out around $1 billion.

That lump sum would be less after taxes — 25% is withheld by lottery officials with the winner responsible for the rest. Most states also tax state winnings, though 15 states including California, Florida and Texas do not.

Factoring in the highest of taxes, the winner would still take home more than $500 million in the lump sum.

Taking the annuitized payments (and factoring in taxes) would get the winner about $16 million in the first year, growing to a 30th annual payment of roughly $66 million — and a total payout after taxes of around $1.3 billion in California.

Saturday’s drawing

After nobody took home the $1.65 billion jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, the estimated prize jumped another quarter-billion dollars in two days.

Sixteen players nationwide matched the first five numbers in Saturday’s drawing, but not the Powerball, for about $1.1 million each, including three California winners. Those California winning tickets were sold at a supermarket in Susanville, a Rite Aid store in Encinitas and a 76 gas station in San Leandro.

More than 1.5 million winning tickets in Saturday’s drawing were sold in California, more than 1.4 million of which paid out either $5 or $4, according to the California Lottery website .

Before Saturday and Monday’s drawings, the highest all-time jackpot in U.S. lottery history was $1.586 billion in 2016, which was also Powerball. It was split three ways by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

About Powerball

The second-highest-ever lottery jackpot was a $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize in 2018. A Mega Millions player in Illinois won a $1.337 billion jackpot on July 29, according to a California Lottery news release .

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Five states — Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama — do not have a lottery. A mix of reasons have kept them away, including objections from conservatives, concerns about the consequences for low-income families or a desire not to compete with existing gaming operations.

The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Powerball number are about 1 in 292 million, according to the California Lottery.

California Lottery

The contribution to education from this most recent record-breaking Powerball sequence , which started back in early August, was estimated at 5 p.m. at $149 million, according to the California Lottery. California sales for this Powerball sequence, which began on Aug. 6, totaled $372.7 million through 5 p.m. Monday.

California Lottery sold an estimated $62.4 million in Powerball tickets through 5 p.m. on Monday alone, lottery officials said. The last player to win the Powerball jackpot, which was $206.9 million, was Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. There have been 40 straight Powerball drawings without a grand-prize winner since then.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

