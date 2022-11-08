Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Prison advocacy groups concerned over number of overdoses in Missouri Corrections facilities
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - We’re learning more about an ongoing drug problem inside prisons across Missouri. Last month, we told you about a new Missouri Department of Corrections initiative to stop drugs from getting into facilities. Advocacy groups argue those steps aren’t working. Now, DOC leaders said they’re...
Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?
People may not smoke marijuana anywhere that smoking tobacco is prohibited, according to the amendment.
Man sentenced to decades in prison for 2021 murder of in Granite City man
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A 35-year-old Metro East man will spend more than 50 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in 2021. Mantia Johnson Jr. was found guilty in August of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder...
Feds shut down St. Louis work-from-home scheme
Federal officials shut down a work-from-home scam that duped some unknowing St. Louis area workers to re-package and ship stolen items. “These are greedy international thieves. That’s who is victimizing the Americans here.”
KYTV
Jury convicts Missouri man for distributing drugs in the Ozarks; feds link him to 2 deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal jury convicted a Kansas City, Mo., man of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
Man made millions selling meth in KCMO, now faces 15 years in federal prison
A federal court jury Monday found the boss of a drug dealing, violent criminal organization guilty of crimes that mean at least 15 years in federal prison without parole.
kjluradio.com
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
FOX2now.com
Woman taken at gunpoint found safe, police say
A woman abducted at gunpoint by an ex-boyfriend has been located and is safe. A woman abducted at gunpoint by an ex-boyfriend has been located and is safe. Do’s and don’ts relating to student athletes and …. Has your child been asking about lifting weights, but you have...
kttn.com
Missouri man found guilty of leading criminal enterprise linked to two murders
A Missouri man was convicted by a federal trial jury of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
St. Louis judge orders destruction of evidence at lab 'drowning in drugs'
ST. LOUIS — Police leaders are accusing St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of allowing drug evidence and unclaimed property to pile up, and now a judge has ordered evidence from nearly 7,000 drug cases be destroyed to eliminate the health risk it poses to crime lab workers. Judge...
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Missouri Woman Stabbed to Death by Brother in Black Jack
A Missouri woman had died in the hands of her brother after he killed her Sunday evening in a town called Black Jack. John Freeman was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the homicide. Police officials responded to a call for an assault just before...
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
kttn.com
Former insurance agent in Missouri sentenced to 3 years in prison for aiding reality show star’s murder conspiracy
U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Monday sentenced a former insurance agent to three years in prison for helping a former reality show star fraudulently obtain life insurance on the nephew the star later had killed. Judge Ross said there was no evidence that Waiel “Wally” Rebhi Yaghnam knew...
Washington Missourian
Charges filed against two men believed to members of burglary ring
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department recently recovered a multiple stolen items, including a vehicle, following a burglary investigation in St. Clair. Sheriff Steve Pelton said Tuesday charges in connection with the investigation have been filed against Benjamin J. Ellert, who faces one count of stealing a motor vehicle; and James B. Fowler Jr., who has been charged with four counts of receiving stolen property, a Class D felony; one count of possessing equipment or parts with altered identification numbers, a Class E felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a Class E felony. Both men are being held in the Franklin County Jail, with a $35,000 cash bond set for Ellert and $20,000 for Fowler. Ellert faces a bond appearance hearing on Dec. 15 before Associate Judge Stanley Dale Williams, according to court records. Fowler has a Thursday hearing before Judge Williams for consideration of setting a preliminary hearing or setting a bond hearing.
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
‘I stand here a free man’: Bobby Bostic released from prison after serving 27 years of 241-year sentence
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A St. Louis man was given another chance at life on Wednesday. Bobby Bostic was released from prison after serving 27 years of what was supposed to be a 241-year sentence. He has been imprisoned since 1995 for a crime he committed at 16 years...
'Possibly an outright lie': Judge denies St. Louis circuit attorney's attempt to stop destruction of drug evidence
ST. LOUIS — "A partial truth at best, but possibly an outright lie." Harsh words today for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's Office from St. Louis Judge Jason Sengheiser. They were part of the judge's order denying Gardner's attempt to block the destruction of drug evidence that’s been...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0