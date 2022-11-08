Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Old friendships rekindled as Indiana men’s basketball prepares to play Bethune-Cookman
Indiana men’s basketball has never faced Bethune-Cookman University before, but that doesn’t mean the two teams don’t have any connection. The squads are tied together by their head coaches, Indiana’s Mike Woodson and Bethune-Cookman's Reggie Theus, once teammates on the Kansas City and Sacramento Kings and still good friends now.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Ranking Indiana football’s six losses from most to least entertaining
Indiana football’s losing streak extended to six games after a miserable 45-14 loss to Penn State Saturday. As the Nittany Lions ran up the score, it became quite a snooze fest in Bloomington. Looking ahead to a matchup at Ohio State this coming Saturday, things aren’t looking so hot...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer defeats No. 6 Maryland in nail-biting 2-1 upset, advances to B1G finals
Remnants of purple smoke, which filled the night sky after freshman forward Colin Griffith pulled No. 6 Maryland within one, loomed eerily over Indiana men’s soccer’s penalty area. The Hoosiers — fighting to ward off the unremitting attacking onslaught from the Terrapins — maintained composure through a brief stadium power outage and jeers from the raucous home crowd.
Indiana Daily Student
Set pieces, composed defending give Indiana men’s soccer revenge over Maryland in Big Ten semifinal
The floodlights at Ludwig Field abruptly shut off, casting a darkness over those donning checkered clothes in the stands. When the power outage swept over the stadium, there was still a minute or two left to be played in Indiana men’s soccer’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup with Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The eerie moment served as a sign of the inevitable, as soon enough the Hoosiers closed out the Terrapins for a 2-1 victory and pulled the switch on their foe's chances of winning both conference titles.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Ladies and gentlemen, this is a cordial welcome to the Yarden Garzon show
Nothing was too out of the ordinary in No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball’s 86-49 thrashing of the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday night. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes reestablished temporary residence in the paint. Graduate student forward Grace Berger was as reliable as ever on both ends of the floor. After a meaningless foul call late in the third quarter, a Hoosier fan coined it “the worst call (he’d) ever seen.”
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men's tennis duo claims doubles crown after strong showing at Big Ten Championships
Juniors Michael Andre and Ilya Tiraspolsky took home the doubles title for Indiana men’s tennis with the team wrapped up the fall season over the weekend at the Big Ten Singles and Doubles Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ten Hoosiers competed in the weekend event, with freshman Sam Landau...
Indiana Daily Student
Two-man game between veterans, newcomers crucial in No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball win
Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Where there’s a Trayce, there’s a Race. That’s been common knowledge for over three years. The teammates-turned-roommates-turned captains have always shared a palpable on-court chemistry, and their high-low passing plays in the lane were a focal point of Indiana basketball’s offense last season.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana club ice hockey falls twice against Louisville in pair of weekend games
The Indiana hockey club was poised to have a successful weekend against the University of Louisville, but it was caught by surprise as the Cardinals won both games of the two-game series this past weekend. The Hoosiers started strong Friday night at home, with left-wing sophomore Ithan DeLorenzo scoring in...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer relishing opportunity for revenge over Maryland in Big Ten semifinal
It was only two matches ago when a group of Indiana men’s soccer players lay face-down and dejected across the same soggy pitch that a conference foe finally turned its contention hopes into reality. The No. 7-ranked Maryland Terrapins had officially secured the Big Ten regular season title that...
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County will have 28 polling places open on Election Day. Find yours here.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is election day. Monroe County will have 28 polling locations open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow. Voters must vote at the location that is assigned to them via their address. This information can be viewed in the voter registration portal at Indiana Voters. The Academy.
Indiana Daily Student
Jones, Swain, Browne, Sharpe win county positions
Local Monroe County Democrats easily won their races Tuesday night, including politicians who have held their seats for many years. Democrat Elizabeth (Lee) Jones has been re-elected as Monroe County Commissioner, beating Republican opponent Perry Robinson with 58% of the vote. Jones is no stranger to public office, having served...
Indiana Daily Student
New Hope for Families Shelter to celebrate fourth annual Hope for the Holidays tree auction
Local unhoused shelter New Hope for Families will welcome Bloomington to the fourth annual Hope for the Holidays Tree Extravaganza and Auction from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 15-17 at Switchyard Park. Sponsored by Catalent, the celebration will invite visitors to view more than 60 elaborate holiday trees decorated by local businesses,...
Indiana Daily Student
Winning candidates from the Monroe County Midterm Elections 2022
While Democrats swept local positions in Monroe County, Republicans dominated statewide races. The IDS has compiled a comprehensive list of winners from the 2022 midterm elections, from the school board to the senate. State and Federal Elections:. U.S. Senator for Indiana. Todd Young, R, 58.94%. U.S. House Representative for Indiana...
Indiana Daily Student
Granger, McKinney, Sensenstein elected to Bloomington Township Board, Feferman elected Trustee
Voters elected three Democrats, Dorothy Granger, Barbara McKinney and Elizabeth Sensenstein to the Bloomington Township Board and elected Democrat Efrat Feferman as Township Trustee. As Township Board members, Granger, McKinney and Sensenstein will advise the Trustee. They’ll also approve the township budget, tax rate, Trustee report, appropriations and borrowing of...
Indiana Daily Student
Nationwide undergraduate enrollment numbers decline for second year in a row
A new National Student Clearinghouse Research Center study found that nationwide undergraduate enrollment rates have declined for the second year in a row. There has been a consistent decline since 2020, but the decline has slowed to close to pre-pandemic rates and was not as dramatic as previous years. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Constellation Stage and Screen to premier ‘Anne of Green Gables’
Constellation Stage and Screen will welcome audiences to the premier of their first Kids Series play, “Anne of Green Gables,” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Waldron Auditorium on Walnut Street. The play is writer Catherine Bush’s adaptation of the classic children’s novel by L.M. Montgomery and follows...
Indiana Daily Student
Controlled burn, deer hunts planned at Griffy Lake
The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department plans to conduct a controlled burn and host deer hunting events at Griffy Lake to promote plant diversity in the area. The Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a 5.5- acre burn on Nov. 9, according to a press release. The burn will allow...
Indiana Daily Student
Democrat Ruben Marté elected as Monroe County Sheriff, beating Republican Nathan Williamson
Democrat Ruben Marté has been elected as Monroe County Sheriff, beating Republican opponent Nathan Williamson. Of the 90.9% votes that have been counted, Marté garnered almost 60%. Marté is a captain at the Indiana State Police, which he has served on for 31 years. He is fluent in...
Indiana Daily Student
Large gasoline spill in Bloomington on Oct. 31 caused no long-lasting effects or damages to wastewater plant
A leak in an underground holding tank or pipe caused a large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station located at 1307 W. Third St. on Oct. 31. This leak resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and sewer system in Bloomington. To stop the leak, the fuel from the storage tanks and the surrounding areas was removed the same day.
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County voters elect County Council members Wiltz, Hawk and Crossley
Voters elected Kate Wiltz, Martha Hawk and Jennifer Crossley to the Monroe County Council Tuesday night. The council, made up of seven members, creates the creates the budget, fixes tax rates and appropriates funds for the county. District 2. Democrat Kate Wiltz has been re-elected to the Monroe County Council...
