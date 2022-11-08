ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s soccer defeats No. 6 Maryland in nail-biting 2-1 upset, advances to B1G finals

Remnants of purple smoke, which filled the night sky after freshman forward Colin Griffith pulled No. 6 Maryland within one, loomed eerily over Indiana men’s soccer’s penalty area. The Hoosiers — fighting to ward off the unremitting attacking onslaught from the Terrapins — maintained composure through a brief stadium power outage and jeers from the raucous home crowd.
Indiana Daily Student

Set pieces, composed defending give Indiana men’s soccer revenge over Maryland in Big Ten semifinal

The floodlights at Ludwig Field abruptly shut off, casting a darkness over those donning checkered clothes in the stands. When the power outage swept over the stadium, there was still a minute or two left to be played in Indiana men’s soccer’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup with Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The eerie moment served as a sign of the inevitable, as soon enough the Hoosiers closed out the Terrapins for a 2-1 victory and pulled the switch on their foe's chances of winning both conference titles.
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Ladies and gentlemen, this is a cordial welcome to the Yarden Garzon show

Nothing was too out of the ordinary in No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball’s 86-49 thrashing of the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday night. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes reestablished temporary residence in the paint. Graduate student forward Grace Berger was as reliable as ever on both ends of the floor. After a meaningless foul call late in the third quarter, a Hoosier fan coined it “the worst call (he’d) ever seen.”
Indiana Daily Student

Jones, Swain, Browne, Sharpe win county positions

Local Monroe County Democrats easily won their races Tuesday night, including politicians who have held their seats for many years. Democrat Elizabeth (Lee) Jones has been re-elected as Monroe County Commissioner, beating Republican opponent Perry Robinson with 58% of the vote. Jones is no stranger to public office, having served...
Indiana Daily Student

Winning candidates from the Monroe County Midterm Elections 2022

While Democrats swept local positions in Monroe County, Republicans dominated statewide races. The IDS has compiled a comprehensive list of winners from the 2022 midterm elections, from the school board to the senate. State and Federal Elections:. U.S. Senator for Indiana. Todd Young, R, 58.94%. U.S. House Representative for Indiana...
Indiana Daily Student

Granger, McKinney, Sensenstein elected to Bloomington Township Board, Feferman elected Trustee

Voters elected three Democrats, Dorothy Granger, Barbara McKinney and Elizabeth Sensenstein to the Bloomington Township Board and elected Democrat Efrat Feferman as Township Trustee. As Township Board members, Granger, McKinney and Sensenstein will advise the Trustee. They’ll also approve the township budget, tax rate, Trustee report, appropriations and borrowing of...
Indiana Daily Student

Nationwide undergraduate enrollment numbers decline for second year in a row

A new National Student Clearinghouse Research Center study found that nationwide undergraduate enrollment rates have declined for the second year in a row. There has been a consistent decline since 2020, but the decline has slowed to close to pre-pandemic rates and was not as dramatic as previous years. The...
Indiana Daily Student

Constellation Stage and Screen to premier ‘Anne of Green Gables’

Constellation Stage and Screen will welcome audiences to the premier of their first Kids Series play, “Anne of Green Gables,” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Waldron Auditorium on Walnut Street. The play is writer Catherine Bush’s adaptation of the classic children’s novel by L.M. Montgomery and follows...
Indiana Daily Student

Controlled burn, deer hunts planned at Griffy Lake

The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department plans to conduct a controlled burn and host deer hunting events at Griffy Lake to promote plant diversity in the area. The Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a 5.5- acre burn on Nov. 9, according to a press release. The burn will allow...
Indiana Daily Student

Large gasoline spill in Bloomington on Oct. 31 caused no long-lasting effects or damages to wastewater plant

A leak in an underground holding tank or pipe caused a large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station located at 1307 W. Third St. on Oct. 31. This leak resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and sewer system in Bloomington. To stop the leak, the fuel from the storage tanks and the surrounding areas was removed the same day.
