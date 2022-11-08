ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Bearcats win thanks to dominant second half, start season 1-0

By Brian Rudman
 2 days ago

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Basketball season tipped off on the BU campus with a win for the Women’s Basketball team over Bloomsburg 63-46.

After a close first half, it was a dominant performance out of the break that gave the Bearcats control of the contest.

Watch the highlights above!

