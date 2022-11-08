ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Pickett, Funk lead Penn State past Winthrop 93-68

By The Associated Press
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4KvC_0j2UqDNW00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 23 points, Andrew Funk added 22 and Penn State opened the season with a school record 18 3-pointers and a 93-68 win over Winthrop on Monday.

Myles Dread added 12 points and Seth Lundy had 10 for the Nittany Lions, who went 18 of 38 from 3-point range and shot 55% overall.

Picket hit 6 of 7 shots, half of them 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the first half as the Nittany Lions took a 44-32 lead.

Starting with a 3-pointer from Funk, a Bucknell transfer, and ending with Camren Wynter’s three-point play, the Nittany Lions scored the first eight points of the second half to lead by 20. Lundy twice hit 3-pointers to make the lead 23, but Winthrop had a 12-2 run to get it within 13 with 8:53 to play.

Winthrop, which was 23-9 last season, went cold to close the game, missing 7 of 9 shots with five turnovers.

Kelton Talford scored 18 points, Toneari Lane 17 and Cory Hightown 15 for the Eagles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Lady Lions sneak past Norfolk State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball opened up their season at home with a 67-61 win over Norfolk State. Makena Marisa had a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, and added four assists. Redshirt sophomore guard from Bellwood-Antis, Alli Campbell saw her first action following an ACL injury.
NORFOLK, VA
DC News Now

Shrewsberry lands Top 30 recruiting class for second year

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the second-straight season, Penn State men’s basketball signed a Top 30 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports and ESPN. Micah Shrewsberry’s newest Nittany Lions are a forward and two guards– Carey Booth, Logan Imes, and Braeden Shrewsberry. This year’s class already has strong ties to Penn State. Braeden is […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

Defensive line ‘licking their Chops’ against Maryland

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — While Penn State’s road win at Indiana was a win for the big fellas on offense, the defensive line helped set the stage for a record setting day. Coach James Franklin opened his Tuesday press conference naming each defensive linemen as a Player of the Week after the Nittany Lions […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

Tengwall out, Nourzad commits to 2023

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State starting guard Landon Tengwall will miss the remainder of the season. Coach James Franklin made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The starting guard was injured ahead of the Michigan game and had a season-ending surgery. Offensive line health has been a problem for the Nittany Lions. They have […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

DC News Now

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy