Lucian’s family raising money to hire private investigator

YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly two months since little Lucian Munguia disappeared during a family outing Sept. 10 to Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and investigators still haven’t seen any sign of him.

Lucian’s mother Sandra Munguia said that’s why her family has been in contact with private investigators over the past month and a half, to see if any of them would be able to look into her son’s case.

“What they do is they take all of your information, find out what happened and then they look into whatever they can look into to see if they can take on the case,” Munguia said. “And then that’s when they decide okay, I’m gonna take your case, or no, there’s really nothing I can do.”

Munguia said one private investigator has agreed to take it on, but the search may be expensive, as they don’t know how long it might take and such investigators are often paid by the hour.

“As long as it takes to get him home, we’re not going to stop,” Munguia said.

To help raise money to support funding a private investigator and continued search costs, Tailgater’s Bar & Grill in Selah held a bake sale Monday night, with food donated by supportive community members throughout the Yakima Valley.

Munguia said if they’re not able to sell all the baked goods Monday night, they may have a second, smaller bake sale on Tuesday. If there’s still food left after that, she said it will go to families in need at the Yakima YWCA or local homeless shelters like Camp Hope.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Lucian’s safe return. If you see something, say something immediately and call 911 or contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or at ypd@yakimawa.gov.

