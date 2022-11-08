ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Lucian’s family raising money to hire private investigator

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHJTP_0j2Uq1s300

YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly two months since little Lucian Munguia disappeared during a family outing Sept. 10 to Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and investigators still haven’t seen any sign of him.

Lucian’s mother Sandra Munguia said that’s why her family has been in contact with private investigators over the past month and a half, to see if any of them would be able to look into her son’s case.

“What they do is they take all of your information, find out what happened and then they look into whatever they can look into to see if they can take on the case,” Munguia said. “And then that’s when they decide okay, I’m gonna take your case, or no, there’s really nothing I can do.”

Munguia said one private investigator has agreed to take it on, but the search may be expensive, as they don’t know how long it might take and such investigators are often paid by the hour.

“As long as it takes to get him home, we’re not going to stop,” Munguia said.

To help raise money to support funding a private investigator and continued search costs, Tailgater’s Bar & Grill in Selah held a bake sale Monday night, with food donated by supportive community members throughout the Yakima Valley.

Munguia said if they’re not able to sell all the baked goods Monday night, they may have a second, smaller bake sale on Tuesday. If there’s still food left after that, she said it will go to families in need at the Yakima YWCA or local homeless shelters like Camp Hope.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Lucian’s safe return. If you see something, say something immediately and call 911 or contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or at ypd@yakimawa.gov.

COVERAGE OF THE LUCIAN MUNGUIA CASE:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 8

Paula Leingang
2d ago

I don't care what people are saying about the parents .That child is missing, anything else is on the back burner. I pray he is found .I can't imagine my child being gone .God be with that little angel.

Reply
11
Siphonfilter1988
2d ago

I'm so sorry to the family and I hope they find this little boy or at least find closure.I've lived in this city my whole life and it used to be better than this.

Reply
5
me
1d ago

So sad 😞 I hope he’s found soon ppl need to stop running there mouths blaming the parents why not use the energy to help raise some money to help find him instead this is a child there looking for not about the parents at this time nor has it ever been regardless of wt u believe

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

Police Departments in Yakima County seeking ARPA funds for 'Flock Cameras'

Following the success the Yakima Police Department's seen with 'Flock Cameras', law enforcement agencies across Yakima County are wanting these cameras installed. The Yakima Police Department has had them since April and tells us the cameras have helped tremendously. For example: the cameras helped YPD recover 267 stolen vehicles, which...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police investigate shooting death in Outlook

OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
OUTLOOK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Animal complaint and arrest

An animal complaint eventually turned into an arrest on Saturday night.
kpq.com

Woman Sentenced to Seven Years for Hitting Cop Cruiser

The woman who fled from both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police multiple times will serve a seven-year prison sentence. 28-year-old Danielle Renae Reyes pled guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, DUI, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree assault, and negligent driving charges in both Chelan and Douglas counties. On Oct....
WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Cold-Blooded Hotel Murderer Wanted in Yakima, Where is Cesar?

The Yakima Police Department is looking for Cesar J. Sanchez. If you know where Sanchez is, DO NOT approach him. Call 911 immediately. The suspect is wanted in connection to the murder of a 31-year-old woman at a Yakima hotel in October. Sanchez was at the Yakima Inn when Angelica Aguilar was shot several times. Sanchez is accused of being the shooter.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Lockdown at Davis High leads to six detained

YAKIMA, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:04 p.m. The six people detained in the Davis High School parking lot have been released, according to Inzunza. All six were minors, who together carried a BB gun and a flare gun. NOVEMBER 8, 2022 2:58 p.m. A temporary lockdown at A.C. Davis High...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee woman who fled, rammed police vehicle gets 7 years in prison

WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman who rammed a police vehicle after fleeing several times from law enforcement in October has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Danielle Reyes pleaded guilty in Douglas County to second-degree assault, felony eluding, malicious mischief and negligent driving; and in Chelan County to DUI and felony eluding.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP responds to traffic collision, seizes drugs near Wapato

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a traffic collision and ended up seizing a large supply of illegal drugs near Yakima. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened on Wapato Road near State Route 97. One vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zillah...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Outlook man died at hospital from gunshot wound in suspected gang attack

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Detectives have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 44-year-old man who arrived at Sunnyside Hospital with at least one gunshot wound on Tuesday night. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Astria Sunnyside Hospital late on November 8, 2022...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Benton County Deputies Slammed with Sunday AM Calls

Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Department was busy from early morning til night. Early Sunday morning, Deputy McDermott of the BCSO answered an animal complaint, which according to the department, morphed into:. "... writing a search warrant which led to 4 warrant arrests, 4 recovered stolen cargo trailers, 1 recovered...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Rescue Mission in Dire Need of Food, Cash Donations

The Wenatchee Rescue Mission has partnered with Harvest Valley Pest Control for a food drive to assist the area’s homeless community. Harvest Valley’s David Kaylor, who works closely with the Mission, says donations of food have hit an all-time low in recent months. “I’ve never seen our food...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXL

Police Chief In Washington State City Fired

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired. Alba cited crime, shootings by...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bail set for man accused of shooting man in West Valley road-rage incident

A 22-year-old Yakima man accused of shooting a man who was with his ex-girlfriend on West Nob Hill Boulevard on Friday is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail. While Ryan Cole Slavens has no prior felony convictions, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan said a bail hold was warranted based on witness accounts and police reports of the incident in West Valley.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Non-profit dedicates new addition to Sunnyside memorial on Veterans Day

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — To celebrate those who put their lives on the line for their country, a non-profit group based in Yakima County will dedicate two new granite walls engraved with historical literature to U.S. servicemen and women on Veterans Day. American Legion Post 73 of Sunnyside will hold a dedication for veterans at what they described as the largest...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy