Duke looks for win No. 7 when it hosts Virginia Tech in ACC

Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) at Duke (6-3, 3-2), Saturday, noon EST (RSN) Series record: Virginia Tech leads 19-10. The Blue Devils secured bowl eligibility last week against Boston College under first-year coach Mike Elko, a strong start to his tenure after two years of struggle. Another win would mark the program's first season of at least seven wins since 2017 after winning just five games in 2020 and 2021. The Hokies have lost six straight games under first-year coach Brent Pry.
Behind Drake Maye's surprising Heisman campaign

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- If genetics had been a bit more kind to him, Drake Maye might still be playing basketball but, "I was the runt of the family," he said. His brothers,Luke and Cole, had a few years on him, and Beau, though only older by a year-and-a-half, grew quickly, while Drake lagged behind. On long car rides, Drake got the seat in the way-back, since he needed less leg room. When the Maye brothers played 2-on-2 in the driveway, Drake was the last one picked, and whichever brother drew the short straw whined about being stuck with the kid. When games got physical, which they often did, Drake would complain routinely that he'd been fouled -- his older, bigger brothers taking advantage of his smaller stature to push him around.
Police investigate deadly shooting at Erwin home

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Harnett County. An ABC11 breaking news crew was at the scene in the 600 block of Lucas Road in Erwin. Officers responded to a shooting call just after 6 p.m. Erwin Police Chief Johnathan Johnson confirmed that...
