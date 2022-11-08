CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- If genetics had been a bit more kind to him, Drake Maye might still be playing basketball but, "I was the runt of the family," he said. His brothers,Luke and Cole, had a few years on him, and Beau, though only older by a year-and-a-half, grew quickly, while Drake lagged behind. On long car rides, Drake got the seat in the way-back, since he needed less leg room. When the Maye brothers played 2-on-2 in the driveway, Drake was the last one picked, and whichever brother drew the short straw whined about being stuck with the kid. When games got physical, which they often did, Drake would complain routinely that he'd been fouled -- his older, bigger brothers taking advantage of his smaller stature to push him around.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO