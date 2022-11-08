Exactly 8 months ago, way back in March, I declared my candidacy for Los Alamos County Council. At that time, I said it’s important to walk your talk and be the change you want to see in the world. During my campaign, I’ve emphasized the values of civic engagement and thinking globally while acting locally. It is your civic engagement that kept me inspired and informed through the summer and fall months. It is the dedication of so many volunteers, supporters, campaign contributors, and advisors that kept me motivated. It is the countless residents who answered their doors when I knocked and the dozens of business owners, County staff, and non-profit leaders who kept me informed and eager to learn more. Thank you to everyone who has participated in this process— including a huge “Bravo!” to our County Clerk’s Office staff, election workers, volunteers with our local Democratic Party, and all the candidates on the ballot who stepped up to participate and engage. I look forward to more listening and learning as we all work together to make Los Alamos an even better place to live, work, and play.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO