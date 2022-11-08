Read full article on original website
November Activities And Events Announced By Los Alamos Arts Council
In the gallery: Sandy Ludescher’s Dias De Los Muertos continues through Nov. 12. Come see these one of a kind pieces before they’re off display. Apply to our winter arts and crafts fair at the Los Alamos Middle School. Final deadline Nov. 19 and the Fair will be Dec. 3. Apply Here and don’t forget to come shop early at the Craft Fair for the best selection of winter arts and crafts! Doors will open at 9Am.
Theresa Cull: Thank You, Los Alamos County!
I am so thankful for the support I received in my campaign for County Council from the voters, contributors, and Democratic Party volunteers. I also appreciate the efforts of the many other volunteers and personnel in our County Clerk’s office who made sure this election happened in a safe and secure manner. I thank the League of Women Voters and the Chamber of Commerce for hosting Forums to give all of the candidates an opportunity to express their views and get feedback from the community. The greatest experience during the campaign was talking to people about their concerns and needs and I look forward to continuing those conversations, and taking actions to address those concerns and needs, over the next 4 years. I am ready to serve you. Thank you for placing your confidence in me.
Melanee Hand:Thank You, Los Alamos County
Thank you, Los Alamos County, for using your voice and your vote to choose me for continued service as a County Councilor. It is an honor to be elected to serve alongside new Councilors Suzie Havemann and Theresa Cull and continue serving with Randall Ryti and the current seated Councilors Derkacs, Lepsch, and Reagor. This is a responsibility that I do not take lightly, and I will work to represent you with transparency and boldness as we tackle new challenges and continue to proceed with improvements that make this County such a special place. I hope to improve communications and gain public trust to accomplish great things including smart town growth, support of our businesses, health care, environmental conservation and protection, recreation, and other attractions for citizens and visitors alike.
Havemann: Thank You
Exactly 8 months ago, way back in March, I declared my candidacy for Los Alamos County Council. At that time, I said it’s important to walk your talk and be the change you want to see in the world. During my campaign, I’ve emphasized the values of civic engagement and thinking globally while acting locally. It is your civic engagement that kept me inspired and informed through the summer and fall months. It is the dedication of so many volunteers, supporters, campaign contributors, and advisors that kept me motivated. It is the countless residents who answered their doors when I knocked and the dozens of business owners, County staff, and non-profit leaders who kept me informed and eager to learn more. Thank you to everyone who has participated in this process— including a huge “Bravo!” to our County Clerk’s Office staff, election workers, volunteers with our local Democratic Party, and all the candidates on the ballot who stepped up to participate and engage. I look forward to more listening and learning as we all work together to make Los Alamos an even better place to live, work, and play.
Veterans Day Ceremony Set For Friday At Ashley Pond
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 8874 is hosting the annual Los Alamos Veterans Day Ceremony Friday at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at the VFW Post. VFW Cmdr. Roger Anaya will be the master of ceremonies and LTC Daniel J. Griego, US Army National Guard will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Nicole Raddu Ferry, Senior Pastor of Bethlehem Lutheran Church will deliver the invocation and benediction. The state proclamation will be read by NM District 43 State Rep. Christine Chandler and the county proclamation by Los Alamos County Council Chair Randall Ryti.
Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser For LAHS And LAMS Choirs Raises More Than $8,000
The Choirs fundraiser was the most successful of its kind to date. Courtesy photo. Thank you to the Los Alamos community who shopped this fall from Oct 15 to Oct 31 at the annual Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser supporting the Los Alamos Middle and High School Choirs. It has become a fall festival community event, bringing to the community the fun experience of picking out quality pumpkins of a large variety of shapes, sizes and colors right here at the Canyon Complex in Los Alamos.
Scholarship Established To Honor The Memory Of Mikey Aslam
A scholarship to honor the memory of Mikey Aslam has been set up with Champions of Youth Ambitions. Mikey is pictured here with Linda Boncella when he completed his Eagle Scout work at Betty Ehart Senior Center. Donations can be made to Champions of Youth Ambitions at Enterprise Bank and Trust. Please write Aslam Scholarship in the memo. Donations can also be mailed to Champions of Youth Ambitions P.O. Box 4717 White Rock, NM 87544. Questions can be directed to us at cya.org@att.net and you can text and call 505-695-9139.Photo by Bernadette Lauritzen.
An Invitation: Prayers For Peace To Honor Veterans
This Friday, Veterans’ Day, the Christian Science Society, Los Alamos invites you to come together to honor veterans at home and abroad with prayers for peace at the Christian Science Reading Room, 800 Trinity Drive, Suite G. Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. Two minutes of silence will be observed at 11:00 a.m. Followed by individual sharing and quiet prayer.
Gary Stradling: Thank You, Los Alamos
Thank you, people of Los Alamos county. The voice of the voters is and should be paramount. It has been interesting and fun to run for a County Council seat. I have really enjoyed the chance to interact with so many of you, to come to your homes, to meet you in the park, to observe your humanity, your variety of unique tastes and displays, your lovely homes, your families, and in other cases, your special needs and challenges. We are a diverse and wonderful community.
Time To Rebuild The Republican Party In Los Alamos County
In spite of some successes the Republican Party had at the national level this year, the Republican Party of Los Alamos (RPLA) has stagnated and declined at the local level. It’s not because of electoral integrity. During the last two weeks I worked at two different polling locations, became familiar with the processes, and spent the last three days of the election counting absentee ballots. Our Los Alamos County Clerk’s office is professional, non-partisan, and absolutely free from any form of fraud or corruption. Our poll workers are the same.
Ryti, Hand, Havemann And Cull Elected To Los Alamos County Council
The four Democratic candidates for Los Alamos County Council in the 2022 General Election had the highest number of votes when the unofficial results were released by the Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office. Incumbent Randall Ryti and first time candidates Melanee Hand, Theresa Cull and Suzie Havemann were elected by a large margin.
Vote Tuesday For The Three Republicans For Council
The two recent letters from George Chandler and Phil Gursky emphasize how we do not need any new leadership or ideas in Los Alamos. They obviously like it the way the county works now. The landlords and developers have a very cozy relationship with the government, but there is then little room for everyone else, the broad middle class, to have resources for their needs. We have a shrinking small business community, a housing crunch, and a bunch of elites that are oblivious. We do not even need to review the developers arguments, they are demonstrating the best reason to vote for a new direction.
First United Methodist Church Seeks Donations For Food Pantry As Holiday Season Approaches
The outdoor food pantry at the First United Methodist Church at 715 Diamond Drive in Los Alamos. Courtesy photo. As Thanksgiving approaches, many dream of feasts with juicy turkey, creamy potatoes, and sweet pies with buttery, flaky crusts. Others, however, struggle to afford the food their family needs each day. Over 4,000 people in Los Alamos County are wondering if they will have enough food (see the Los Alamos Health Services Gap Analysis Final Report from March 2020). Many of these people have steady jobs, but their income isn’t high enough to meet their basic needs.
Albuquerque FBI Division Accepting Nominations For Citizens Academy
The Albuquerque FBI is accepting nominations for its next Citizen Academy which begins Feb. 22, 2022. The Los Alamos Reporter attended this academy and learned so much about the FBI and especially the topics listed in the news release. Photo Courtesy FBI. FBI NEWS RELEASE. Nominations are being accepted for...
Business Accelerator Program Entrepreneurs To Move Into Pop-Up Store In Mid-November
Los Alamos MainStreet and the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce have announced the second cohort of the Los Alamos Business Accelerator Pop-up Stores will be Scott Baird, Jonny Baird and Kate Kudynska with Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters, as well as Joe Johansen with Los Alamos Golf & Games. They will be moving into a Pop-up retail storefront at 181 Central Park Square next to Origami mid-November through the end of the year to test drive their business concepts.
DOE/EM-LA And N3B To Host Hybrid Community Meeting Wednesday On Monitoring Storm Water Runoff
A hybrid community meeting on monitoring storm water runoff from sites potentially contaminated from historical operations at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) is scheduled for Wednesday, November 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. MT. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the subject matter and participate in the question and comment session.
Kiwanis Club See’s Candies Online Sales Now Open
Your purchase from the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos online Winter Storefront helps support our youth programs throughout the community including. ● Key Club (LAHS), Builder’s Club (LAMS), and K-Kids (elementary) ● Senior Night. ● Scholarships. ● Science Fair. ● Breakfast with Santa. ● Foster Children’s Christmas Party.
Addie Murphy Of Mission Possible To Visit Los Alamos Nov. 13-15
Mission Possible helping in Ukraine. Courtesy photo. An organization called Mission Possible has been carrying out relief and missionary work in eastern Europe for many years. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mission Possible teams have been especially busy trying to meet the many new needs of the Ukrainian people. The challenges people in Ukraine have faced have included shelling and rocket attacks, which have destroyed many homes and public buildings, as well as killing many people. Recently, there have been “suicide” drone attacks that have destroyed critical infrastructure, including power generation and distribution, and floods that have swamped homes that had survived the destructive attacks. As the cold weather of winter approaches, many people are living in buildings and homes that are open to the weather. These challenges are making it even harder for the Mission Possible teams in Ukraine to satisfy the increasingly urgent needs of the Ukrainian people.
Response To ‘We Support The Current Democratic Platform Over The Republican Platform’
I am writing in response to the recent letter to the editor, “We Support the Current Democratic Platform over the Republican Platform.”. Let’s start with this. Under Democratic leadership and control, the small business community in our state and our county has been shattered. The authors here cannot say, “See how our small business community is thriving and growing under the current Democratic platform.” We do know that our County Council has been extremely hostile towards small business owners. Specific examples have been given.
The Food Depot’s Times And Locations For Food Distribution
Need food assistance or know someone who does? Here are this week’s food distributions from The Food Depot:. * Los Alamos date and time changed due to holiday*. The Food Depot is an equal opportunity provider.
