Technical issues delay Powerball jackpot drawing

NEXSTAR (WEHT) — Thousands of people eagerly waited Monday night to see if they were a big winner, but Powerball officials say a participating lottery had issues processing sales, delaying the drawing. They say that It’s likely the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. A spokesperson with Powerball urges to check their website later to see the numbers.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is a massive $1.9 billion — the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. As the jackpot continues growing to epic proportions, more and more people are getting into the Powerball frenzy. Powerball estimates the cash value to be a whopping $929.1 million.

Before this year, the previous record for largest lottery prize was a jackpot in the ballpark of $1.5 billion, which was set in January 2016.

Some businesses have used this rare opportunity to bring in more customers. Over the weekend, an Evansville bar and grill offered to pool tickets with customers — for free. You can read more about that here .

