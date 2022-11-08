Read full article on original website
Made In Arizona: Cave Creek shop specializes in one-of-a-kind hat
For centuries, a person's hat is considered a symbol of that person's place in society, as well as their style. For this week's Made In Arizona, we take a look a one shop in the far North Valley that specializes in these status symbols.
Twins from Memphis help save life of San Tan Valley teen
“When we were hugging, I didn’t want to let go, I just wanted to stay in that moment for as long as possible,” said Katie recalling a special meeting last month.
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
30+ Scottsdale Christmas Activities & Holiday Events (2022)
Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (11/9/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
These poodles just survived a house fire in Phoenix. Now they are looking for a new home
PHOENIX — If you're looking to add a new furry member to your family, the Arizona Humane Society has some new friends for you to meet. The organization announced Wednesday that three poodles rescued from a recent Phoenix house fire are now available for adoption. On Oct. 22, Arizona...
Grandma, grandson have dinner paid for by strangers in random act of kindness
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley grandmother and her grandson had their dinner paid for by complete strangers in a random act of kindness in Chandler recently. Gretchen Caiazzo and her 14-year-old grandson Cole went out to dinner to spend some time together at Blue 32 in the Valley. When the time came for them to pay the bill, Caiazzo was told by her server that their dinner had been paid for already. The waiter handed the surprised two a note from the two who paid for their meal, “We enjoyed watching your special date. It got us talking about how much we miss those times with our own grandmothers. This time is so precious. Love that you’re living memories together. Enjoy each other. God bless - Vernon and Christine.”
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
Popular Italian restaurant, sushi spot cited for health code violations
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!
Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
Man accused of stealing $140k in cash, jewelry during Phoenix home break-in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Scottsdale and then taking an estimated $140,000 in cash and jewelry during a Phoenix home break-in. Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Gilbert J. Sanchez at his house near Roosevelt and 32nd streets on Monday. He was allegedly caught with the stolen jewelry, Louis Vuitton wallet and distinct black-framed eyeglasses that, police say, he wore during the robbery. Court documents show that police found the missing 2019 Honda Pilot, which was stolen on Sept. 16 from Desert Mountain High School, abandoned near Roosevelt and 29th streets.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
Car stolen out of Chandler ends up crashing into fence in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man and teen were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a fence in south Phoenix, police said Thursday. Officers were driving near Interstate 17 and Van Buren just after 2 a.m. when they came across a car that had been reported stolen out of Chandler. When...
Former Pinal County crime scene investigator reflects on his realty journey, Queen Creek family legacy
After working in Pinal County crime scene investigations for over 10 years, local resident Nate Knight has started a new chapter. He opened ProSmart Realty in Queen Creek last year. “I think what sets us apart from other teams and offices is family and the small camaraderie that we all...
