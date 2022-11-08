ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott to ‘ratchet back’ Operation Lone Star if GOP takes Congress

By Monica Madden
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will “ratchet back” his multi-billion dollar border initiative, known as Operation Lone Star, if Republicans take back the House and Senate after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

In a one-on-one interview with KXAN’s Monica Madden on Monday, the Republican incumbent said Texas will “no longer have to be doing what we’re doing,” if the GOP wins back Congress and restores immigration policies that Abbott believes kept down illegal border crossings.

“If the Republicans do that, they fully fund border patrol, fully fund and restore ICE to the rightful position and duties on the border, return to building the border wall and reimburse the state of Texas for everything that we’ve had to spend to do the federal government’s job…that means Texas can ratchet back what we need to do to secure our own property,” Abbott said.

The governor, who is considered to be a possible 2024 presidential contender, said he is committed to serving his full term if re-elected, saying his “focus is on the great state of Texas.”

In the leading months to the election, KXAN has asked for a one-on-one interview with the governor multiple times. KXAN extended that same opportunity to his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, who has accepted on several other occasions.

Comments / 21

Juggular
2d ago

def proves it was all just a political stunt. playing with people's lives. guess if the right wins then the border is magically "secure" again. yeah right.... they are full of it.

Reply(3)
8
Karlei my opinion
2d ago

I love this governor, governor Abbott is the best Texas is the only state that I have been able to read about so far of having 25+ billion dollars in surplus how many states can say they have a balance budget and have that much money in surplus. No one can tell me the governor Abbet is not doing his job. He’s doing an exuberant job at being governor of the state. Vote red people let’s keep him here.

Reply(5)
5
