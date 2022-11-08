IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CV-2211 Torris F. Jenkins Plaintiff's Audrey R. Jenkins Defendant To: Audrey R. Jenkins 528 St. Clair Dr. Conyers, GA 30094 NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated August 29, 2022 you are hereby notified that on the 29 day of August 2022, Torris Jenkins filed suit against you for Divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and serve upon plaintiff's attorney, __an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 31st day of August , 2022. WITNESS, the Honorable Robert F. Mumford, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. /s/ Andrea Chenault Deputy Clerk, Superior Court For: Janice Morris, Clerk PO Box 937, Conyers, GA 30012 909-86776 11/9 16 23 30 20223.

