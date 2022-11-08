Read full article on original website
Salem Seminoles football team heads to state playoffs - first time since 2018
CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, Board of Education Vice Chairwoman Pam Brown, and RCPS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sherri Freeman visited the Salem High Schools Seminoles Varsity Football team Thursday to congratulate and support the Noles as they head to the State Playoffs this weekend — the Noles' first time back in the playoffs since 2018.
Covington girl born 11-11-2011, gets ready to turn 11 on 11-11-2022
COVINGTON — Eleven years ago, she made headlines. Rebecca Charlotte Antonion was born the 11th child to Christina and Aleck Antonion on the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 2011. The story of her birth at Rockdale Medical Center was featured in the Rockdale Citizen at the time. This month, she turns 11, and while all those 11’s are attention grabbers, the young Miss Antonion is not. This smart, polite, studious Covington home-schooler prefers staying out of the spotlight. She is shy and speaks softly during an interview, saying her favorite past-time is reading.
HEALTH SCORES: Oct. 28 - Nov. 4
♦ Best Wings, 10722 Eagle Drive, Covington; Oct. 28; Follow-up; 90/A.
Newton County Commissioners Demond Mason, J.C. Henderson defeat challengers, Board of Education member Trey Bailey wins re-election
COVINGTON — Two Democrat incumbents on the Newton County Board of Commissioners won new terms in Tuesday’s balloting. District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason defeated Republican challenger Donnie Bryant with 67.87% of the vote to Bryant's 33.13%. District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson defeated challenger Scotty Scoggins with 71.77% of ballots cast.
Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis of Suwanee, who was president and chief executive officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, has died at the age of 67. According to his obituary, Ellis died at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital on Nov. 5 surrounded by his family.
Jamie Lee Curtis Praises 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Lindsay Lohan's Big Film Comeback
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 11-13 Tropical storm Nicole may push in some rainy weather on Thursday and Friday but should clear up by Saturday morning for an enjoyable weekend. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 11-13.
Turkeys needed for annual Thanksgiving giveaway for seniors
CONYERS — Tis the season to be gobbly and an annual giveaway aims to do just that for some senior residents of Rockdale County. Oz Nesbitt, chair of the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, is seeking turkey donations for his 14th annual Turkey Giveaway event on Nov. 20. The commissioner, along with other county workers, will hand out free turkeys to senior residents during the annual event.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CV-2211 Torris F. Jenkins Plaintiff's Audrey R. Jenkins Defendant To: Audrey R. Jenkins 528 St. Clair Dr. Conyers, GA 30094 NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated August 29, 2022 you are hereby notified that on the 29 day of August 2022, Torris Jenkins filed suit against you for Divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and serve upon plaintiff's attorney, __an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 31st day of August , 2022. WITNESS, the Honorable Robert F. Mumford, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. /s/ Andrea Chenault Deputy Clerk, Superior Court For: Janice Morris, Clerk PO Box 937, Conyers, GA 30012 909-86776 11/9 16 23 30 20223.
Newton County to spend $5 million in ARPA funding on capital needs
COVINGTON — Newton County will use $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a list of capital expenditures that Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims called “critical.”. Commissioners approved the expenditures at their Nov. 1 meeting in a 3-2 vote after voting down an October proposal to...
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, 2022:. • Jonathan Harrison, 31, Northglenn Court, Conyers; criminal trespass, giving false name/address or birthdate to...
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Nov. 2 - Nov. 8, 2022:. Eric Lee Baisden, 43, Salem Road, Covington; cruelty to children -...
Covington Police seek public's help in locating missing woman
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Oct. 29. According to the CPD, Debra Ashby, 64, was last contacted Saturday, Oct. 29, and family members have not been able to contact her by phone or in person since then. Ashby is described as Black, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a head wrap.
Newton voters say 'yes' to continued SPLOST collections
COVINGTON — A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum gained approval by Newton County voters Tuesday. With 22 of 22 precincts reporting, the “yes” votes totaled 54.65% compared to 45.35% for the “no” votes. The sales tax is expected to generate about $108 million...
Covington voters approve homestead exemption
COVINGTON — Voters in the city of Covington approved a homestead exemption referendum by a wide margin during balloting Tuesday. Covington homeowners will now receive a $10,000 exemption on the assessed value of their homes for the purpose of city property taxes. The exemption will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The measure passed by 84.57% of the vote.
