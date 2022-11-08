Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya On What Swayed Her To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Saraya joined AEW in September after nearly a decade in WWE, and now she's preparing to return to the ring after five years in retirement. Fans are still wondering what led to her joining the newer promotion. While appearing on a recent episode of "The Sessions," Saraya explained her decision to Renee Paquette.
411mania.com
Amale On What She Learned During Her Time in NXT UK, Wants To Be Part of NXT Europe
Amale was a part of NXT UK for two years, and she recently talked about her time on the roster and hopes for NXT Europe. The French-born WWE NXT alumna recently spoke with PWMania for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:. On her time in NXT...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Issues Correction On AEW Dynamite Promo
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" finally shed light on Saraya's in-ring status, as the former WWE star announced in a passionate promo that she was cleared to compete and ready to resume her in-ring career. Unfortunately for Saraya, she was on such a roll that she at one point started talking about wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, which is actually one of the few major venues she hasn't wrestled in.
WWE Announces 'The Search For Africa's Next WWE Superstar'
WWE is looking for Africa's next great WWE superstar. WWE announced the company will hold a multi-day tryout in Lagos, Nigeria in February 2023 as the company searches for Africa's next great WWE superstar. Applications can be submitted now with the application window closing on December 18. From WWE:. STAMFORD,...
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Roman Reigns record, Asuka & IYO SKY, Jim Ross
NWA's Billy Corgan confused by Nick Aldis' actions, thinks he's 'working an angle'. The Young Bucks file trademark for 'The Wayward Sons'. WWE announces 'The Search for Africa's Next Superstar'. Latest Audio:. Latest Free YouTube Video:. INLINE. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. *Match and performer of the week. *WWE business...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Plans For WarGames Matches At WWE Survivor Series
It was announced back in September that Survivor Series would be different this year as the show will feature two WarGames matches. Triple H has also confirmed that the event will be known as Survivor Series: WarGames this year, and it sounds like WWE is looking to pull out all the stops.
Comments / 0