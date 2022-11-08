Last night's "AEW Dynamite" finally shed light on Saraya's in-ring status, as the former WWE star announced in a passionate promo that she was cleared to compete and ready to resume her in-ring career. Unfortunately for Saraya, she was on such a roll that she at one point started talking about wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, which is actually one of the few major venues she hasn't wrestled in.

