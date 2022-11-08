KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday, November 9. Authorities say officers heard several gunshots around 3:35 p.m. coming from the 700 block of North Westnedge Avenue. On scene, a victim was found suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Responding officers then provided medical care and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO