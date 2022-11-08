Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wincountry.com
Kalamazoo police investigating shooting: 1 hospitalized
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday, November 9. Authorities say officers heard several gunshots around 3:35 p.m. coming from the 700 block of North Westnedge Avenue. On scene, a victim was found suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Responding officers then provided medical care and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.
8 arrested after Gaines Township shooting, car crashes into GR house
Police say four people were arrested after a stolen car crashed into a house in northwest Grand Rapids.
WWMT
Victor Garay resentenced to 40-60 years in prison for 2014 Kalamazoo murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man convicted of killing a 13-year-old Kalamazoo boy was resentenced to 40-60 years, with time served, Thursday. Victor Garay was 15 years old when he shot and killed Michael Day in 2014 in the Edison Neighborhood. The two were members of rival gangs. Michael Day:...
Kalamazoo County’s blue wave, and 5 other takeaways from 2022 election results
At least in Kalamazoo County, Tuesday’s election resulted in a big blue wave. In statewide races, county voters threw their collective weight behind Democrats across the board -- from governor, secretary of state and attorney general, to the State Board of Education and university boards, to the state Supreme Court candidates nominated by the Michigan Democratic Party.
Drivers of two stolen cars led police on chase in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A person stole a car and fled from police early Wednesday morning. An Oshtemo Township resident had their car stolen, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office learned Nov. 9. The theft was reported as a possible carjacking in Allegan County, the sheriff’s office said.
Juvenile lifer’s sentence reduced for homicide of Kalamazoo 13-year-old
KALAMAZOO, MI – The prison sentence was reduced for a man who was 15 when he shot and killed a 13-year-old. Victor Garay, now 24, shot and killed 13-year-old Michael Day in May 2014. He was convicted October 2014 of first-degree, premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He was 16 at the time.
One incumbent, one newcomer lead opponents in Kalamazoo school board election
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Two candidates, one incumbent and one new, are leading in the Kalamazoo Public school’s board Nov. 8 election. Out of a field of five candidates, Jennie Hill and Karla Murphy led the race, according to unofficial and incomplete results from Kalamazoo County as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Barn fire shuts East G Ave down northeast of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Fire crews from several departments on Thursday doused a barn fire across the street from the Coopers Landing apartment complex. East G Ave was shut down between Nazareth Road and N. 24th Street in Kalamazoo Township shortly after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10 while crews poured water on the fire.
Jones wins Kalamazoo County District Court judge election
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Becket Jones won election for Kalamazoo County District Court Judge. Jones won the Nov. 8, election with 42,234 votes, according to unofficial results. His opponent, Lana Maria Escamilla, received 41,850 votes, according to the unofficial results. Jones will start his six-year term in January in...
Owner leads police to stolen pickup truck
Police tracked down two stolen cars in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said.
Judge selected to preside over murder case against Grand Rapids police officer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kent County judge has been selected to preside over a high-profile murder case against a Grand Rapids police officer charged with fatally shooting a Black motorist during a traffic stop. Judge Christina Elmore is assigned to oversee the case against 31-year-old Christopher Schurr, beginning...
Thousands of absentee ballots yet to be counted in Kalamazoo County before results are final
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Absentee ballots from the cities of Portage and Kalamazoo -- the county’s largest population centers -- have not been counted as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Once counted, they could change the outcome of elections compared to earlier vote totals reported by the county. A...
Kalamazoo supports healthy bird habitat with city commission action
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission showed its support for birds, joining a countywide effort to conserve bird habitat that supporters say will also be healthier for humans. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a resolution to join the effort at its Monday, Nov. 7, business meeting. The resolution declares...
Rebecca D’Angelo leads candidates in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court race
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Rebecca D’Angelo is leading candidates in the race for two open judicial seats on Kalamazoo County’s 9th Circuit Court, as votes are still being counted. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, a few hours after polls closed, and with 102 of 106 precincts reporting, D’Angelo had 37,173 votes.
Charlotte man arrested for firing gun at person in bar
A Charlotte man was arraigned Monday on charges of assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon.
Four elected to Kalamazoo Public Library Board, including one incumbent
KALAMAZOO, MI — Three individuals, including one incumbent, were elected to four-year terms on the Kalamazoo Public Library Board of Trustees Tuesday night. A fourth candidate was elected to a partial term on the board. Denise Miller, who was appointed to the board as a trustee in July 2022,...
Republican Matt Hall secures reelection bid in state House race
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — State Rep. Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township, is headed back to the Michigan House of Representatives, where he will serve his third term. Hall, who held a commanding lead late Tuesday night in the District 42 race, went on to defeat Democratic challenger Justin Mendoza by an unofficial tally of 24,092 votes (53.9%) to 19,719 votes (44.1%), with 93 write-in votes being cast in Kalamazoo and Allegan counties after all the votes were counted Wednesday.
Woman in crash that killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists ‘in her own world,’ witness says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A sheriff’s detective said he was stunned by the reaction of a woman who struck five Make-A-Wish bicyclists, killing two, when he walked her past the body of one of the victims. “Wow, officer, that almost looks real,” Mandy Benn, 42, allegedly told Ionia...
Kalamazoo-area election results for Nov. 8, 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the midterm election. In the election, local voters will weigh in on partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, county commissioners, judicial races, school boards and local ballot proposals. Statewide ballot proposals and candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other offices will appear on ballots across Michigan on Nov. 8 as well.
Kitchen fire becomes a blaze, destroys home in Branch County
Firefighters battled the fire for nearly six hours, saying the house and everything inside are completely destroyed.
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 3