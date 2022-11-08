ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wincountry.com

Kalamazoo police investigating shooting: 1 hospitalized

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday, November 9. Authorities say officers heard several gunshots around 3:35 p.m. coming from the 700 block of North Westnedge Avenue. On scene, a victim was found suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Responding officers then provided medical care and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Barn fire shuts East G Ave down northeast of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Fire crews from several departments on Thursday doused a barn fire across the street from the Coopers Landing apartment complex. East G Ave was shut down between Nazareth Road and N. 24th Street in Kalamazoo Township shortly after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10 while crews poured water on the fire.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Republican Matt Hall secures reelection bid in state House race

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — State Rep. Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township, is headed back to the Michigan House of Representatives, where he will serve his third term. Hall, who held a commanding lead late Tuesday night in the District 42 race, went on to defeat Democratic challenger Justin Mendoza by an unofficial tally of 24,092 votes (53.9%) to 19,719 votes (44.1%), with 93 write-in votes being cast in Kalamazoo and Allegan counties after all the votes were counted Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Kalamazoo-area election results for Nov. 8, 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the midterm election. In the election, local voters will weigh in on partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, county commissioners, judicial races, school boards and local ballot proposals. Statewide ballot proposals and candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other offices will appear on ballots across Michigan on Nov. 8 as well.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy