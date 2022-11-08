Detectives looking into north Houston car fire with body found inside

Little York Fire Department responded to a call about a car that was on fire in north Houston on Sunday at about 11 p.m.

Upon crews arriving, they said they found the parked car fully in flames on the side of a road, behind an apartment complex at 14400 Ella Blvd.

After putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside.

The Harris County Sheriff's Homicide Division became involved and said they are waiting for the autopsy from the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Because the car was was found parked and there was no accident involved, detectives say they believe the fire was intentional.

Detectives say they will be releasing more information as it become available.