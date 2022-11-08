ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch Out For This New Phone Scam

There is a new phone scam that has been targeting New Yorkers, so make sure you're on the lookout to keep yourself protected. The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs sent out an alert warning of a new cell phone scam that is targeting New Yorkers of Chinese descent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HackerNoon

How To Hack a Facebook Account

Hacking a Facebook account is surprisingly easy. All you need is a basic understanding of computer networks and some hacking skills. With these, you can easily gain access to someone's Facebook account and start snooping around. If you're interested in hacking a Facebook account, there are two primary methods you can use.
ZDNet

How to enable end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger chats

Recently, I was chatting with someone via Facebook Messenger on MacOS when I received a warning that the messages couldn't be encrypted in Safari and I should use a different browser or the Facebook Messenger app. Naturally, this piqued my curiosity. I was using the latest version of Safari on...
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Apple Insider

Twitter for iOS updated with $8 checkmark in-app purchase

Twitter has started rolling out an update to its iOS app bringing Twitter Blue up to $8, a feature that also enables users to gain the famous blue checkmark of verification. Surfacing in the App Store, Twitter version 9.34.3 states the update adds "great new features to Twitter Blue," with more on the way "soon."
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “This content isn’t available” On Facebook?

While scrolling through your Facebook feed or trying to open a shared post, you might come across the “This content isn’t available” error message. This error could be caused by the privacy settings of the person who published the post or due to the issue on your Facebook app.
Digital Trends

Airbnb is finally fixing the annoying way it shows prices in the app

Airbnb has taken user feedback to heart and is adding a more transparent way for app users to see how much a stay in a rental property actually costs. For years, users have been hit with additional hidden fees and checkout requirements, but with the addition of a single slider to the Airbnb app, the company will be giving users all of the information they need in order to make much more informed bookings.

