Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Even if you don't have an account, Facebook has advised millions to check it immediately
Millions told to check Facebook immediately:(Cottonbro studio/Pexels) Even if you've never signed up for the social network, Facebook might already have your phone number and email address.
Watch Out For This New Phone Scam
There is a new phone scam that has been targeting New Yorkers, so make sure you're on the lookout to keep yourself protected. The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs sent out an alert warning of a new cell phone scam that is targeting New Yorkers of Chinese descent.
How To Hack a Facebook Account
Hacking a Facebook account is surprisingly easy. All you need is a basic understanding of computer networks and some hacking skills. With these, you can easily gain access to someone's Facebook account and start snooping around. If you're interested in hacking a Facebook account, there are two primary methods you can use.
How to make your Facebook profile, photos and posts private
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
Horror iPhone and Android scam instantly raids your bank – don’t fall for it
A BRIT photographer was scammed out of £700 on his own doorstep after selling a mobile phone online. According to Chronicle Live, Chris Gray believes he fell victim to the sinister ploy after he was tricked into using a fake banking app. Just last month, West Yorkshire Police warned...
TechSpot
Google starts processing Stadia refunds, says contacting customer support won't speed things up
In brief: If you're one of the people who signed up for Google's now-defunct Stadia game streaming service, expect to receive refunds within the next couple of months. But the company has stressed that contacting customer support will not help you get your money back any faster. After poking fun...
ZDNet
How to enable end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger chats
Recently, I was chatting with someone via Facebook Messenger on MacOS when I received a warning that the messages couldn't be encrypted in Safari and I should use a different browser or the Facebook Messenger app. Naturally, this piqued my curiosity. I was using the latest version of Safari on...
People Are Sharing What They Think Is A Complete Waste Of Money, And I Definitely Agree With Some Of These
"Food delivery through apps. Inflated menu prices to cover the cost of the platform cut and then the platform's service fees? Nah. I'm good."
Business Insider
Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know
WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Spotify is going to war with Apple after the App Store rejected its big new feature
Spotify is looking to give Apple a good bruising in the press.
Apple Insider
Twitter for iOS updated with $8 checkmark in-app purchase
Twitter has started rolling out an update to its iOS app bringing Twitter Blue up to $8, a feature that also enables users to gain the famous blue checkmark of verification. Surfacing in the App Store, Twitter version 9.34.3 states the update adds "great new features to Twitter Blue," with more on the way "soon."
How to use Communities on WhatsApp
Create and use Communities on WhatsApp following this guide. Communities help you plan and organize events on a large scale.
notebookcheck.net
Starlink ends its unlimited satellite Internet data policy as download speeds keep dropping
Starting in December 2022, Starlink satellite Internet subscribers who use more than 1TB of data per month will see their speeds throttled in peak 7AM-11PM hours. Usage in the off-peak hours of 11PM-7AM doesn't count towards the allotment, as a way to coax subscribers into moving their heavy downloads during the night time.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “This content isn’t available” On Facebook?
While scrolling through your Facebook feed or trying to open a shared post, you might come across the “This content isn’t available” error message. This error could be caused by the privacy settings of the person who published the post or due to the issue on your Facebook app.
25 Unforgivable Things Trader Joe's Employees Absolutely Hate That Customers Do And 4 Things They Absolutely Love
You gotta remember all these next time you go shopping.
Digital Trends
Airbnb is finally fixing the annoying way it shows prices in the app
Airbnb has taken user feedback to heart and is adding a more transparent way for app users to see how much a stay in a rental property actually costs. For years, users have been hit with additional hidden fees and checkout requirements, but with the addition of a single slider to the Airbnb app, the company will be giving users all of the information they need in order to make much more informed bookings.
