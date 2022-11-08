Read full article on original website
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
3 ways Guardians could fill their catcher need for 2023
LAS VEGAS -- The Guardians were pleased with their unexpected 92-win season that led to a division title. But now, it’s time to focus on how they can get better for 2023. Cleveland’s front office rarely divulges its offseason plans. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti noted at the GM Meetings on Tuesday afternoon that there could be a handful of different ways to improve Cleveland’s roster, but he specified that adding a catcher will be at the top of his team’s to-do list.
What to expect with the Padres' 10 free agents
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The offseason is underway. Greetings from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. It’s been a busy week already for the Padres. Robert Suarez...
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Bucs announce 2nd round of Minor League honors
The Pirates announced their second batch of end-of-season Minor League awards, recognizing Jacob Gonzalez and Luis Ortiz as the Manny Sanguillen Teammates of the Year and FCL/Double-A coach Jonathan Prieto as the Danny Murtaugh Coach of the Year. • Pirates announce honors for top Minor League performers. The Manny Sanguillen...
1 year later, these stars get another chance at free agency
While players like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Jacob deGrom are getting their first taste of free agency this offseason, there is another group of players who should be plenty familiar with the process. That includes a number of stars who did this just last year and are back at...
Inbox: Top three Draft picks in '23?
Depending on how the MLB Draft Lottery goes, who do you believe will be the first three players selected in next year's Draft? -- @StevieDAles97. Stevie D, I feel like you set me up with this question on purpose so that I can give my all-too-familiar lecture on the top of the Draft. Even if it was accidental, I thank you.
Wong's 2023 option picked up by Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- As the 2022 Brewers prepared to play their final game, second baseman Kolten Wong was asked to assess the plusses and minuses of his second season in Milwaukee. He started with the latter. “Obviously the defense is a minus,” Wong said. “I have to get that cleaned up.”...
O's GM enters offseason with eyes on playoffs
Mike Elias has shown an open, honest demeanor while publicly discussing his plans for the Orioles over his four years as general manager. He made it known early that the organization needed to rebuild and that some difficult seasons at the MLB level would likely follow. Now, Elias isn’t hiding...
Could Ohtani be even better next year?
ANAHEIM -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani had another incredible season in 2022 and was named a finalist for the American League MVP Award. Ohtani won the AL MVP Award in 2021, but the Yankees’ Aaron Judge is the favorite for the award this year. The Astros’ Justin Verlander is considered the leader to take home the AL Cy Young. But it’s still another amazing feat for Ohtani, who slashed .273/.356/.519 with 34 homers and 95 RBIs in 157 games and also went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings.
Cubs name Kelly hitting coach; 11 coaches return from '22
The Cubs on Tuesday announced David Ross’ major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. New to the coaching staff are Dustin Kelly (hitting coach), Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach, game planning) and Alex Smith (major league coach, data development and process). Eleven coaches are returning from the 2022 season with Juan Cabreja transitioning to assistant hitting coach from staff assistant and Jonathan Mota now a major league coach from staff assistant.
From Judge to Verlander, which free agents will Giants pursue?
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With the annual General Managers Meetings underway in Las Vegas, the Giants have entered full roster-building mode, initiating conversations that they hope will lay the groundwork for key free-agent deals this offseason.
Twins begin 'match game' at GM Meetings
Here’s a sentence that should look quite unfamiliar at this stage of the offseason: The Twins might very well have enough pitching depth. So, with that longtime nemesis of roster construction perhaps a lesser issue around the Twin Cities this winter, how will the organization find impact value to make the team better?
A Rockies prospect with 'intriguing power potential'
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies No. 13 prospect Grant Lavigne looks the part, at 6-foot-4 and his current muscled-up weight of 245 pounds. Lavigne, a 23-year-old first...
Dombrowski discusses free agents, Harper
Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is spending his time this week at the GM Meetings laying groundwork for one of the organization’s most anticipated offseasons in years. This is no longer a franchise trying to snap a postseason drought. This is a franchise trying to take the...
Rangers anticipate 2nd big-spending offseason
Almost every move the Rangers have made in the past year -- from the free-agent signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last December to the hiring of Bruce Bochy as the club’s new manager this offseason -- has been with the intent to return to playoff contention and challenge the Astros in the American League West.
8 teams that need a title the most
Congratulations to the Houston Astros on their championship. One of the many, many great things about winning a World Series is that it is a culmination: All the troubles and woes that a franchise and its fans might have gone through in the years before they win a World Series stop being “painful memories” and become “compelling backstory.” Your team’s woes vanish in an instant. It all hurts, until it doesn’t.
Mozeliak ready to let DeJong prove himself
While Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak was quick to pronounce Tommy Edman as his team’s starting shortstop for the season ahead, he said on Tuesday that he isn’t quite ready to give up on slumping veteran Paul DeJong as potential contributor from multiple defensive positions. Two...
10 free agents who could bounce back in 2023
Not everyone can be Aaron Judge. After spurning a seven-year, $213.5 million extension prior to the 2022 season, Judge went out and put together an incredible season that should end with an MVP trophy. But for every Judge, there’s a list of players who stumble. So while Judge is...
Rox push for pitching, pitching and more pitching
Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt has focused on improving his team’s pitching during the General Managers Meetings this week in Las Vegas. Discussions are preliminary, with teams assessing potential trade matches and free agents eligible to sign only with their current teams until Thursday at 3 p.m. MT. But Schmidt is clear about the Rockies’ key need.
