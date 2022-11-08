ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, TN

Shrewsbury continues to shine for undefeated Daniel Boone

By Nick Dugan
 2 days ago

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists were announced across all nine classifications of the TSSAA. The only local player to crack that list this season, is Daniel Boone place kicker and punter, Ben Shrewsbury.

The senior is getting attention from Division I scouts, and for good reason.

In Friday’s 37-15 first-round playoff victory over Knox Halls, Shrewsbury was a perfect 3-for-3 on extra points. He booted six of his seven kickoffs into the endzone for touchbacks, averaged 43.5 yards per punt and knocked through two field goals, including a new school and TSSAA state playoff record 54-yarder.

“Originally, we were going to punt it and then coach pulled me aside and asked me if I could kick it,” Shrewsbury recalled. “I obviously said yes and I just went from there.”

Cloudland rushing touchdown voted Best Play of the Week

“We’re big on the team thing here, but if we had to have a Most Valuable Player, it’d be Ben Shrewsbury,” head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “So many games that he’s been a factor – whether it be kicking off, you know, punting field goals – you name it.”

The Blazers rely on the senior’s right leg for a lot, but Shrewsbury says its what he loves most about being a kicker and punter

“When it comes down to game-time winning moments and then being able to go in there and try and make the field goal – just stuff like that,” he said. “You really start to notice the difference it makes whenever you make a long field goal, short field goal – you make more extra points than the other team. That’s just it.”

Shrewsbury and the rest of the squad will host Knox Central in the Second Round of the TSSAA playoffs on Friday night. Kickoff against the Bobcats is set for 7 p.m.

