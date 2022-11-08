Read full article on original website
theplaylist.net
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”
Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
A.V. Club
What? Huh? Why your favorite shows and films sound worse than ever
Television today is better read than watched—and frankly, we don’t have much of a choice in the matter. Over the last decade, the rise in streaming technology has led to a boon in subtitle usage. And before we start blaming aging millennials with wax in their ears, a study conducted earlier this year revealed that 50 percent of TV viewers use subtitles, and 55 percent of those surveyed find dialogue on TV hard to hear. The demographic most likely to use them: Gen Z.
Cinema Blend
Star Wars’ Future At The Movies Becomes More Unclear After Another Announced Project Was Scrapped
There are few movie franchises with quite as many fans as Star Wars, as entire generations were brought up on George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away. Those fans have been treated to all sorts of content since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, although things have been quiet on the movies front since the release of The Rise of Skywalker back in 2019. And Star Wars’ future at the movies has become even more unclear after another announced project was scrapped. Alexa, play John Williams’ “The Imperial March.”
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Steven Spielberg Blames Warner Bros. And HBO Max For “Relegating” Films To Streaming
Director Steven Spielberg hates the way streaming services – and HBO Max in particular – are treating filmmakers. Speaking to the New York Times, Spielberg said moving theatrical releases to streamers in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 may have changed the film industry forever. “The...
7 best HBO Max movies to watch before they leave in November 2022
Each month, HBO Max loses a bunch of movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving HBO Max
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
Where Can You Watch 'Glass Onion'? Details on the 'Knives Out' Sequel
Movie buffs are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. After the critical and commercial success of Rian Johnson's Knives Out, viewers are practically salivating for Knives Out 2. However, Netflix's announcement of its mega-deal with Johnson has led to some confusion about when and where...
A.V. Club
Bravest living actor Paul Mescal wades into Marvel and method acting discourse in one interview
It seems that in order to be considered a serious actor, one must choose a side in the great debates currently plaguing the industry: is Method acting cool, yes or no? Do you think Marvel movies are cinema, yes or no? And show your work, please! Up-and-coming Aftersun star Paul Mescal has now logged his answers, presumably feeling it would be easier to get both out of the way at once.
All The Movies And Shows Leaving Netflix In November 2022
Here's everything leaving Netflix in November 2022, including Clueless, Hancock and Goosebumps.
wegotthiscovered.com
A billion-dollar behemoth that changed cinema forever devours the streaming competition
James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day may have ushered in the CGI revolution and set the standard for blockbuster escapism, but it was the release of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park two years later that stomped along and kicked the doors clean off their hinges. A seamless blend of...
One Netflix Movie That’s Quietly Drumming Up Interest From Fans This Week
Netflix's new film is stirring up interest online, as it recently premiered one of its best and most important films yet.
AdWeek
Netflix to Adapt Video Game Franchise Gears of War as Feature Film, TV Series
Gears of War, one of the most popular Xbox video game series of all time, is heading to Netflix. The sci-fi shooter franchise is being adapted for a feature film by the streamer, followed by an adult animation series, with the possibility of further stories. The announcement comes after months...
Collider
'Blade Runner' to 'Back to the Future': 10 Sci-Fi Movies and Shows That Attempted to Predict the Future
Much of the reason science fiction is so successful as a genre is that viewers often don’t have to suspend their disbelief that much. Many of the strange places and pieces of technology in the genre help to tell unique and imaginative stories while remaining grounded in reality. For instance, these movies and shows allow viewers to see what earth or humanity would look like when set in a different universe, in an alternate past, or sometimes in the future.
TechRadar
Disney Plus extends subscriber lead over HBO Max – but Netflix is still top dog
Just days after HBO Max owner Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) lifted the lid on its latest set of streaming results, Disney has followed suit with its own quarterly earnings report (opens in new tab). The entertainment giant revealed that its flagship streaming property, Disney Plus, attracted a whopping 12.1 million...
A.V. Club
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Marvel Studios probably could’ve stopped with Kathryn Hahn when it was assembling the cast of WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven Of Chaos and just made it eight episodes or whatever of her cackling about how fun it is to be mean and explaining lore about how magic works in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But no, Marvel and WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer (who is also a writer and executive producer on this) wanted to put other actors in it, even though they didn’t need, and those other actors are interesting, even though they didn’t need to be!
Get five free months of HBO Max with this excellent streaming deal - expires soon!
Over the last few months, HBO Max has been offering a deal that'll give you 40% off if you prepay for a year of streaming, but you only have until October 30th to sign up.
The Witcher: Blood Origin’s first trailer will take your breath away
Netflix on Thursday, November 10, released the first trailer for its Witcher prequel series — The Witcher: Blood Origin — which is set 1,200 years before the events of the series that stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Or, rather, has starred Cavill through the end of Season 3, which is coming in 2023, after which Liam Hemsworth will take on the role.
A.V. Club
A captivating Andor focuses on sacrifice
Andy Serkis, everyone. If this is the last time we see him in Andor, I’ll be sad but beyond grateful for his work as Kino Loy. If Disney+ had launched ten years ago, you better believe Serkis would have been stunt cast as some kind of over-involved CGI gagoo. Instead, he and Diego Luna have been tearing it up in a mini competition over whose eyes can express more conflicting emotions in any single moment, and it’s been a joy to watch. Go back and watch him just before all hell breaks loose: Hands on his head, he shouts, “Hold your positions!” but everything else on his face, in his voice, screams something else. Fear, anticipation, hope, despair—it’s all there.
A.V. Club
Dave Chappelle's imminent hosting slot reportedly drives some SNL writers to boycott
As Saturday Night Live prepares to welcome Dave Chappelle back into Studio 8H, some writers are reportedly stepping back in response. Chappelle is set to host the November 12 show alongside musical guest Black Star, a decision that’s already caused public backlash given Chappelle’s well-documented transphobia. A source...
