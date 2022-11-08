ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Hill

Powerball: These numbers have been drawn most since the last jackpot

(NEXSTAR) – Since early August, Powerball players have watched 40 drawings go by without a jackpot winner. With no big winner, the Powerball jackpot has reached a record-breaking $1.9 billion ahead of Monday night’s drawing. Ready to try your lucky numbers for the drawing? Do your numbers stand...
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
The Independent

Winning numbers for record $1.9b Powerball to be announced Tuesday after delay from security procedures

The drawing of the winning numbers in the record $1.9bn Powerball jackpot was delayed Monday night after officials cited the need for additional security measures.“Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery tweeted on Monday night, at around the same time the winning numbers were expected to be announced.The state Lottery noted that “when the required security protocols are complete”, the draw for the record jackpot...
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Lite 98.7

Finally! Powerball Numbers For Historic $2.04 Billion Jackpot Drawn 12 Hours Later

The wait is finally over. After a security glitch, the winning Powerball numbers for the largest jackpot in history have been revealed. A technical error with security protocols delayed the historic drawing for Monday, November 7. “Due to participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball...
iheart.com

Powerball numbers released

After issues with a lottery outlet delayed the release of last night's record Powerball jackpot numbers, they have been released. The jackpot was worth a record $1.9 billion dollars. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
NECN

Massachusetts Lottery Tweets Update on Delayed Powerball Drawing

UPDATE: The California State Lottery has tweeted out winning numbers for the Nov. 7 Powerball. We still do not have the winning Powerball numbers. The drawing for the $1.9 billion jackpot has been delayed, officials say, due to technical issues. At 11:07 p.m. Monday, eight minutes after the winning numbers...
