WVNews
Backyard Brawl is new territory for WVU squad
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's shiny new basketball team may not find out how good it is, but it will surely find out what it's made of Friday night at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh when it plays the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl series that stretches back to 1906.
WVNews
WVU recognizes 'Most Loyal' during Mountaineer Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Loyal Mountaineers come from all walks of life with each showing their dedication in their own unique ways. This year, during the 75th Mountaineer Week at West Virginia University, a lawyer, CEO, associate dean and executive administrative assistant who have all shown this tremendous commitment to WVU will be honored as 2022’s “Most Loyal.”
WVNews
Inside the Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners
When the schedule hits November, roster depth becomes one of the more important aspects of the college game. With injuries and attrition, the play of backups and role performers becomes more important than ever, and that's one of the key factors to watch in this game. Oklahoma (5-4/2-4) at West...
WVNews
Huggins, Mountaineers prepare for Backyard BasketBrawl
Pitt and West Virginia will meet for the 189th time on the basketball court Friday night (7 p.m., ACC Network Extra) when the Mountaineers travel to the Petersen Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh. The rivalry is the most frequent for both men’s basketball programs, and...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
WVNews
Dr. Robert Martino
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The demands of dental school were tough for West Virginia Univ…
WVNews
Busy 1st weekend of football playoffs for locals
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — And then there were 48. Three classes of 16 teams will hit the field on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the first round of the WVSSAC high school football playoffs.
WVNews
Participant at 411 Parent Rally wins WVU football tickets
OAKLAND — Mayjel Wildesen was the winner of two West Virginia University football tickets awarded on Sept. 29 at the 411 Parent Rally. She and 37 other adults gathered at Southern High School to learn about common trends and threats that youth are facing.
WVNews
Update: North Elementary in Morgantown, West Virginia, taken off lockdown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — North Elementary in Morgantown was given the all clear Thursday afternoon after going on lockdown due to reports of possible gunshots in the area. The lockdown was lifted, and it is believed that someone may have been hunting on private land a considerable distance...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in...
WVNews
Porfirio Pascasio
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio, 87, of Weston, passed away on Satur…
WVNews
Women's Soccer Earns WVU Honors With Big 12 Title; Varsity Sports update
After securing its fifth all-time Big 12 Tournament title, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week. The No. 4-seeded Mountaineers earned their 10th overall Big 12 title with a win over No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship final in Round Rock, Texas, on Nov. 6. Overall, coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has led West Virginia to 18 conference championships in 27 seasons as the program’s only head coach.
WVNews
United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (West Virginia) receives $50,000
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties on Thursday announced the establishment of the Lewis Marshall Swann Education Fund. The designated scholarship program was funded with an initial donation of $50,000 from Larry and Amy Swann. “I am pleased and honored to...
WVNews
Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio, longtime Weston physician, passes at age 87
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio, 87, of Weston, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his residence. He was born on September 12, 1935, in Degame, Leyte, son of the late Maximo and Maria (Tulfo) Pascasio. On October 30, 1962, he married the love of his life Guillerma Macanip Pedrosa Pascasio, who preceded him in death on July 11, 2020. Together they shared 57 wonderful years together and have now been reunited to share eternity.
WVNews
Martino gifts promote mental, physical and financial well-being at WVU School of Dentistry
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The demands of dental school were tough for West Virginia University School of Dentistry alumnus Dr. Robert Martino. Stress and anxiety led him to doubt whether he had what it takes to complete his education and succeed in oral healthcare. “I wish I would’ve...
WVNews
West Virginia National Guard aiding Fayette County firefighting effort
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia National Guard marked a milestone Thursday, providing aerial support for a wildland fire for the first time in state history, according to a press release. The Guard’s C. Co., 1-150th Assault Battalion, located in Wheeling, launched one UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with...
WVNews
Tri-State Gazebo: 25 years in Garrett County and counting
SWANTON — Tri-State Gazebo Inc. is celebrating 25 years in business this year. The company was first established by Winston Miller and his father, Roy Miller. After spending time gaining experience at a gazebo shop in Tennessee, Winston Miller came back to Garrett County and started the business with his father in January 1997.
WVNews
EQT Foundation establishes GIVE Marion Fund with $50,000 donation to YCF
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. has partnered with the EQT Foundation to support nonprofits in Marion County through a new endowment fund. The GIVE Marion Fund was established with a $50,000 donation from the EQT Foundation. The annual earnings from...
WVNews
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Brookside Brethren Church will sponsor a Griefshare event “Surviving the Holidays” at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the church. For more information, call 1-304-288-1004. The November recycle date at the Aurora School is from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 12.
