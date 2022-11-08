Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Lexington police: Two suspects charged with abusing their child
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Police said they got a call on Monday about possible child abuse at a home on Goodluck Drive. Officers said they began an investigation and discovered that 26-year-old Stephen Jones and 25-year-old Chaela Byrd, had assaulted their child. The suspects were each taken to Davidson...
Lexington parents charged with choking and abusing their child, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police are investigating a child abuse case involving parents. Detectives received a report about child abuse at a home on Goodluck Drive Monday after an investigation with Special Victim Units showed 26-year-old Stephen Jones and 25-year-old Chaela Byrd, had assaulted their child. Jones was charged...
Both suspects caught after deadly shooting at bus stop in Concord, police say
CONCORD, N.C. — The second suspect wanted after a fatal shooting at a bus stop in Concord last month has been arrested, sources told Channel 9 on Thursday. Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn was arrested in Charlotte for his alleged role in the killing. He was one of two suspects accused in the incident, but he had eluded authorities until now. He’s facing a murder charge after the death of 31-year-old Travoris Richardson.
WXII 12
Fatal shooting results in first-degree murder charge
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies and Kernersville police officers responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. One person was found dead and another was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The two gunshot victims were found outside the residence. Deputies and officers...
16-year-old shot in foot in Winston-Salem; cars, house also hit, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager was shot in the foot in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. FOX8 is told a house and car were also hit around 5 p.m. on the 2500 block of Cole Road. A group of juveniles was under a carport when a vehicle drove by […]
Liberty woman accused of pointing gun at Randolph County deputies during welfare check on children
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Liberty woman is facing multiple charges after she pointed a gun at deputies who were performing a welfare check on children after a domestic incident, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Randolph County deputies responded to Low Bridge Road in Liberty to perform a […]
WBTV
Iredell County girl's illness used in scam
The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. Deputies have not identified the remains at this time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
Victim of fiery DWI crash in Forsyth County continues recovery, bakery holding benefit for medical bills
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Lauren Krell’s life was changed in a fiery crash, but her fighting spirit was not broken. According to Winston-Salem Police, an impaired driver was speeding and driving recklessly when he crossed the center line hitting Krell’s SUV head-on along Skylark Road, just north of Pfafftown. “She survived being trapped in a burning car […]
wfmynews2.com
Woman pulls out a gun on deputies during welfare check in Randolph Co.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies responded to a domestic dispute following a welfare check on Low Bridge Road on Thursday. Deputies arrived and activated emergency lighting on their vehicles and announced themselves as law enforcement. Melisa Ann Herriott, 54, opened the door and simultaneously pointed a gun...
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at in Greensboro park with bookbag, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
wfmynews2.com
Man charged first degree murder after killing woman in Kernersville
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) arrested and charged a man with first degree murder. Derrick Jose Ward, 33, is charged with first degree murder after shooting and killing 55-year-old Paula Self early Monday morning. Quintonio Jacquezze Willis, 33, was also injured in the shooting...
Grand Jury hands down indictments for NC family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel, sheriff’s office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A grand jury has indicted three people who are accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months. On Monday, detectives testified before a grand jury about the case and they returned a total of nineteen indictments against Shelley Barnes, Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr. […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Woman, 13-year-old shot in chests after crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash in Winston-Salem led to a woman and a 13-year-old being shot in their chests. The crash happened on Vargrave Street at Highway 52 just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The 20-year-old woman was found shot on the campus of UNC School of The Arts. Investigators...
WBTV
What began as ‘play fighting’ ended with an ax attack, deputies say
GOLD HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men who were said to be “play fighting” ended up in a real struggle that resulted in serious injuries for one, according to Rowan County deputies. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, according to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s...
Randolph County man charged with trafficking methamphetamine: court records
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing several felony drug charges, according to Davidson County court records. Bobby Hester Fowler II, 47, of Archdale, is accused in court records of possessing “39.5 grams of methamphetamine to sell and deliver.” Fowler is being charged with the following: Two counts of felony trafficking […]
WXII 12
Greensboro police: man escaped with cash after robbery at Chinese restaurant
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch elections coverage headlines. Greensboro police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Chinese restaurant, Tuesday night. Officers responded to a call in reference to a robbery at Mekong Oriental Chinese on West Gate City Boulevard at 7:50 p.m. Police said they were told that...
Man wanted in robbery of Chinese market in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted in connection to the robbery of a Chinese market on Tuesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers came to Mekong Oriental Market on 3707 West Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a commercial robbery. Investigators say that a man […]
richmondobserver
Rockingham woman facing 10 drug charges in Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES — A Richmond County woman is facing a half-dozen felony drug charges and several misdemeanor charges after allegedly being caught with cocaine, pills and pot in neighboring Moore County. According to a Facebook post by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop with 41-year-old...
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
Man pleads guilty after woman dies from overdose in Rockingham Co.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man plead guilty to death by distribution after a woman was found dead in a field in Rockingham County from an apparent overdose Dec. 19, 2021, according to deputies. Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Ladawn Edwards of Sparta N.C. was...
