Lexington, NC

WXII 12

Lexington police: Two suspects charged with abusing their child

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Police said they got a call on Monday about possible child abuse at a home on Goodluck Drive. Officers said they began an investigation and discovered that 26-year-old Stephen Jones and 25-year-old Chaela Byrd, had assaulted their child. The suspects were each taken to Davidson...
LEXINGTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Both suspects caught after deadly shooting at bus stop in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — The second suspect wanted after a fatal shooting at a bus stop in Concord last month has been arrested, sources told Channel 9 on Thursday. Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn was arrested in Charlotte for his alleged role in the killing. He was one of two suspects accused in the incident, but he had eluded authorities until now. He’s facing a murder charge after the death of 31-year-old Travoris Richardson.
CONCORD, NC
WXII 12

Fatal shooting results in first-degree murder charge

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies and Kernersville police officers responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. One person was found dead and another was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The two gunshot victims were found outside the residence. Deputies and officers...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Iredell County girl's illness used in scam

The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. Deputies have not identified the remains at this time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
CBS 17

Victim of fiery DWI crash in Forsyth County continues recovery, bakery holding benefit for medical bills

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Lauren Krell’s life was changed in a fiery crash, but her fighting spirit was not broken.  According to Winston-Salem Police, an impaired driver was speeding and driving recklessly when he crossed the center line hitting Krell’s SUV head-on along Skylark Road, just north of Pfafftown. “She survived being trapped in a burning car […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Woman pulls out a gun on deputies during welfare check in Randolph Co.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies responded to a domestic dispute following a welfare check on Low Bridge Road on Thursday. Deputies arrived and activated emergency lighting on their vehicles and announced themselves as law enforcement. Melisa Ann Herriott, 54, opened the door and simultaneously pointed a gun...
wfmynews2.com

Man charged first degree murder after killing woman in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) arrested and charged a man with first degree murder. Derrick Jose Ward, 33, is charged with first degree murder after shooting and killing 55-year-old Paula Self early Monday morning. Quintonio Jacquezze Willis, 33, was also injured in the shooting...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Woman, 13-year-old shot in chests after crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash in Winston-Salem led to a woman and a 13-year-old being shot in their chests. The crash happened on Vargrave Street at Highway 52 just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The 20-year-old woman was found shot on the campus of UNC School of The Arts. Investigators...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
richmondobserver

Rockingham woman facing 10 drug charges in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES — A Richmond County woman is facing a half-dozen felony drug charges and several misdemeanor charges after allegedly being caught with cocaine, pills and pot in neighboring Moore County. According to a Facebook post by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop with 41-year-old...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

