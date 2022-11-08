Weather Warning Is Expected To Cause Disruption in Parts of Northern Ireland on Monday, According to the Met Office

Read full article on original website
BBC
Northern Ireland is least productive region in UK
Low productivity is the biggest economic challenge facing Northern Ireland, according to research by Queen's University Belfast. Productivity measures the amount of output per worker. It matters because higher productivity means higher wages and better living standards. The researchers found Northern Ireland was the least productive region in the UK...
natureworldnews.com
Global Weather Patterns Could Lead to Flooding in Drought-Stricken Parts of England in February 2023
Global weather patterns can cause not only a series of extreme weather events worldwide but also severe flooding even in drought-hit parts of England, United Kingdom, in February 2023, according to the Met Office. The emphasis in these areas of England is due to the heated or dried grounds that...
natureworldnews.com
Met Office Issues Yellow Flood Warning for Parts of Southeast England
A yellow weather warning of heavy rain causing potential flooding to homes is in effect for much of south-east England, with rain forecast for the rest of the week. The Met Office warned that heavy rains could cause flooding in homes and businesses and disrupt public transportation in a region stretching from Chichester in West Sussex to Canterbury in Kent.
BBC
Climate change: Londoners urged to prepare for more flooding
The Met Office is warning Londoners to prepare for the risk of flooding as winter approaches, following recent extreme weather. People are encouraged to plan ahead by checking their flood risk online and signing up for flood warnings. It follows a heatwave and flooding in the capital this summer, with...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
North Wales: Aberconwy asylum hotel plan 'unsuitable'
Questions have been raised about housing alleged asylum seekers at a luxury hotel in north Wales. According to the operators, a rural hotel is being used by the Home Office to ease pressures at overcrowded detention centres in Kent. The site, which the BBC is not naming for safeguarding reasons,...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC
Emergency services prepare for busiest night of year
Scotland's emergency services have been preparing for their busiest night of the year. In Glasgow, they are watching over bonfire night from a Nasa-style control centre in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour. It comes less than a week after riot police were called to disturbances involving fireworks in Dundee.
Want to understand Britain’s decline? Try catching a train in the north of England
In a country understandably gripped by a feeling of autumnal doom, the 11th-hour cancellation of the latest burst of train strikes may look like a welcome outbreak of calm, and of tentative optimism. Though some sources whisper that the rail unions may be adjusting to the fact that the industry has very little money, the RMT’s Mick Lynch says the industrial action “has made the rail employers see sense”, implying concessions that have yet to become clear.
Target time for reaching drivers stranded on smart motorways met 14 months late
A target response time for reaching drivers stranded on smart motorways has been met more than a year later than originally planned.National Highways figures seen by the PA news agency show it took traffic officers an average of nine minutes and 49 seconds to attend to stopped vehicles on smart motorways without a hard shoulder in September.The Government-owned company responsible for motorways and major A roads in England initially committed to reducing its average response time from 17 minutes in 2020 to 10 minutes by July 2021.After failing to accomplish the goal by that deadline, in May it pledged to...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Covid hotspots in every Buckinghamshire district and Milton Keynes as winter looms
The winter is well on its way, as many of us ponder if it's time to turn on the central heating. Colder weather is slowly creeping into Buckinghamshire and as a result, a number of illnesses begin to thrive. Unfortunately, coronavirus is one such ailment that is spreading during the...
Northern Ireland will hold an election in early 2023 - UK minister
LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said on Thursday there would be an election in the province in the first three months of next year after Britain pushed back a deadline to call a new vote.
Portmeirion to Coleg Harlech: an architectural odyssey in north-west Wales
One’s an architect’s idyll, the other a faded brutalist gem, but both are worth seeing on this scenic coastal hike between the two
BBC
Historic England adds 10 North West sites to At Risk register
A fire-damaged house, a tank furnace and six churches have been added to Historic England's At Risk register in the North West of the country. The list highlights deteriorating buildings that could be lost. Historic England (HE) said Thornton Manor in Wirral, the Tank House in St Helens and churches...
BBC
Driver who never entered Bristol sent Clean Air Zone warning
A man who lives 150 miles from a clean air zone has been sent a warning for entering it, despite never going there. The zone in Bristol is due to go live on 28 November and levies a charge on certain polluting vehicles. Ian Hughes, from Merseyside, said he is...
BBC
Record numbers faced four-hour A&E waits in England in October
A record number of people had a long wait to be seen in A&E departments in October, NHS England figures show. More than 550,000 patients were waiting more than four hours in major A&E units, up from 492,000 in September - the highest proportion on record. The Society of Acute...
King thanks Morrisons staff on tour of supermarket giant’s HQ
The King was cheered by Morrisons workers after he wished them an early “happy Christmas” at the beginning of a two-day tour of Yorkshire.Charles toured the Bradford HQ of the supermarket giant as hundreds of staff watched from balconies and stairwells.As he arrived, he chatted to people who worked at stores around the region, telling them: “Thank-you for your wonderful efforts.“I hope they let you off at Christmas.”Later, in a short speech, he told the staff: “It’s a great joy to see you all today.“I had no idea quite how many of you worked here at Morrisons.”After discussing his tour...
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC
Basildon Hospital working to restore heating to 11 wards
A hospital says it is working to restore heating in one of its buildings. Staff on the Jubilee Wing of Basildon Hospital, Essex, were using portable heaters to keep patients warm, as first reported in the Essex Echo. A hospital spokesperson said hot water provision - and heating in other...
