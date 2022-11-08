ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

247Sports

Alabama RB Khalifa Keith decommits from Kentucky

Birmingham (Ala.) Parker running back Khalifa Keith (6-foot, 217) has decommitted from Kentucky. Keith has taken a few visits to Tennessee and picked up offers from the Volunteers, as well as Mississippi State and South Carolina. "First and foremost, I want to thank God for the opportunities I have been...
LEXINGTON, KY
SFGate

NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68

Percentages: FG .444, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Butler 4-7, Dunlap 2-3, Scariolo 2-4, Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hobson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Hobson, Mellak). Turnovers: 25 (Butler 6, Ables 4, Scariolo 4, Martin 3, Anderson 2, Haynes 2, Dunlap, Hobson,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
SFGate

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49

Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Ole Miss lining up a big recruiting weekend for the Alabama game

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss coaching staff have a big game on the field Saturday and a huge opportunity on the recruiting trail as the 11th-ranked Rebels welcome in No. 9 Alabama, a game to be played in front of a star-studded recruit section. Ole Miss has 13 commits...
OXFORD, MS
SFGate

UC Davis 75, California 65

CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
DAVIS, CA
SFGate

COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66

Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 DB target Tyler Scott lists Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment

On Wednesday, 2023 defensive back target Tyler Scott released his top seven schools via Twitter. Alabama was listed as one of his finalists. Scott has been on Alabama’s recruiting board since the month of October. He was previously committed to Arkansas State before deciding to re-open his recruitment. Now, schools from across the SEC have all extended offers to Scott.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Betting info and prediction Tide vs. Ole Miss and other SEC games

Arguably, for the Ole Miss Rebels, the biggest game ever in Oxford, MS will be Saturday afternoon. What former Alabama Football, Offensive Coordinator, Lane Kiffin has accomplished at Ole Miss is remarkable. Kiffin took over an Ole Miss program that had won six, five and four games in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. Last year, in Kiffin’s second season with the Rebels, Ole Miss won 10 games and was ranked as high as No. 8 in the AP Poll.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama OL commits to Tennessee

Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — offensive lineman Vysen Lang from Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 2024 linebacker from Georgia

Jordan Thompson is a 2024, three-star, 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker from Hampton, Georgia, where he plays for Langston Hughes High School. The Panthers are 10-0 this season and 7-0 in region play. The Panthers will start their playoff run with a home game next week against River Ridge high school. Last...
BATON ROUGE, LA

