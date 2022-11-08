Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
LSU the favorite to land five-star cornerback after visit for Alabama game
LSU was trending in the right direction for five-star IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) cornerback Desmond Ricks before the Alabama game. After the huge win, the interest between the Tigers and Ricks skyrocketed. LSU is now an 85% favorite to land the No. 12 player in the country and the No. 2 overall cornerback in the 2023 class.
Alabama RB Khalifa Keith decommits from Kentucky
Birmingham (Ala.) Parker running back Khalifa Keith (6-foot, 217) has decommitted from Kentucky. Keith has taken a few visits to Tennessee and picked up offers from the Volunteers, as well as Mississippi State and South Carolina. "First and foremost, I want to thank God for the opportunities I have been...
SFGate
NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Butler 4-7, Dunlap 2-3, Scariolo 2-4, Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hobson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Hobson, Mellak). Turnovers: 25 (Butler 6, Ables 4, Scariolo 4, Martin 3, Anderson 2, Haynes 2, Dunlap, Hobson,...
SFGate
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
247Sports
Ole Miss lining up a big recruiting weekend for the Alabama game
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss coaching staff have a big game on the field Saturday and a huge opportunity on the recruiting trail as the 11th-ranked Rebels welcome in No. 9 Alabama, a game to be played in front of a star-studded recruit section. Ole Miss has 13 commits...
SFGate
UC Davis 75, California 65
CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
SFGate
COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
Nissan Heisman House Tour Coming to Oxford For Ole Miss vs. Alabama
Ole Miss fans will get the chance to meet former linebacker Patrick Willis before the game on Saturday.
Auburn's loss to Mississippi State proves something: The Tigers have heart.
Firing Bryan Harsin freed this team.
Ole Miss braces for stern test from FAU
Mississippi didn’t have an easy time winning its season opener, and it could face another stiff test in its next
2023 DB target Tyler Scott lists Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment
On Wednesday, 2023 defensive back target Tyler Scott released his top seven schools via Twitter. Alabama was listed as one of his finalists. Scott has been on Alabama’s recruiting board since the month of October. He was previously committed to Arkansas State before deciding to re-open his recruitment. Now, schools from across the SEC have all extended offers to Scott.
Alabama Football: Betting info and prediction Tide vs. Ole Miss and other SEC games
Arguably, for the Ole Miss Rebels, the biggest game ever in Oxford, MS will be Saturday afternoon. What former Alabama Football, Offensive Coordinator, Lane Kiffin has accomplished at Ole Miss is remarkable. Kiffin took over an Ole Miss program that had won six, five and four games in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. Last year, in Kiffin’s second season with the Rebels, Ole Miss won 10 games and was ranked as high as No. 8 in the AP Poll.
GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama OL commits to Tennessee
Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — offensive lineman Vysen Lang from Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama.
Karly Weathers: From Tennessee to Tuscaloosa
The lone freshman of Alabama women's basketball comes from an athletic family, but she is ready to compete on the next level.
Georgia vs Mississippi State: 5 reasons why UGA wins
Georgia football (9-0) will take its new No. 1 College Football Playoff ranking to Starkville for a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3) on Saturday. UGA is rolling off of five-straight SEC wins capped off with a 27-13 beat down on formerly No. 1. a week ago. MSU is...
LSU offers 2024 linebacker from Georgia
Jordan Thompson is a 2024, three-star, 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker from Hampton, Georgia, where he plays for Langston Hughes High School. The Panthers are 10-0 this season and 7-0 in region play. The Panthers will start their playoff run with a home game next week against River Ridge high school. Last...
Comments / 0