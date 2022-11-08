Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Men’s Basketball Program Signs Three High School Recruits
The Iowa men's basketball team has signed three recruits for the 2023-24 recruiting class. All three come from within two hours of Iowa City, two play for the same high school, and the third has a brother who's a starter on this year's Hawkeye team. Let's begin with the biggest...
UNI Signs 2023 Recruits, One of Coach Jacobson’s Best Classes
Today, November 9 is National Signing Day for the 2023 basketball class across the country. We've known who Coach Ben Jacobson and the UNI basketball squad would be adding next season for quite a while, but now those verbal commitments have become official with RJ Taylor, Kyle Pock, and Wes Rubin each signing their letters of intent.
Lisa Bluder Declares ‘No Way We’re Giving Up’ On Ava Jones
Wednesday was National Signing Day across college basketball. It also marked a special day for Iowa commit Ava Jones. A day that many thought might not happen. As the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports, Ava Jones verbally committed to Iowa back on July 3rd. Then, just two days later while at an AAU tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, Jones and her family were hit by an impaired driver while standing on a sidewalk. Ava and her mom Amy spent weeks in a local hospital. Ava's dad Trey did not survive the accident. Jones won't play her senior year of high school and will also miss the 2023-24 season at Iowa as she is facing multiple surgeries on both of her knees.
This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State
America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
Seven Native Iowans are in the National Baseball Hall of Fame [PHOTOS]
Over the last 86 years, 340 people have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Just two percent of them were born in Iowa. Here's a look at the seven men who've defied the odds and been enshrined in Cooperstown. We begin more than a century ago with...
The Corridor is Home to the Best Thai Food in the State of Iowa
If you need a little spice in your life, look no further than Iowa City! According to a new article from Eat This, Thai Spice Noodle House in Iowa City has the very best Thai food in the entire state of Iowa!. Located at 725 Mormon Trek Blvd in Iowa...
Group of 21 Eastern Iowa Co-Workers Split $50K Lotto Win
The top Powerball prize has now reached a whopping $1.9 billion. It's no surprise at the sheer amount of people who have decided to spend the $3 to enter in on the gargantuan prize. A group of those people all happen to work at Hall & Hall Engineers Inc. in...
10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa [GALLERY]
Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in Iowa? There are lots of cozy cabins and cottages on Airbnb that you can stay at! Here are 10 of our favorites:. 10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa. Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in...
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?
The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
Eastern Iowa Man Sets Guinness World Record for Clapping [WATCH]
As an elementary school student, he became interested in speed clapping after seeing a YouTube video of the man who was the fastest in the world. Years later, he now holds the honor. About two decades ago, Kent French was the record holder for clapping. On March 26, 2003, he...
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
North Liberty is Getting a Brewery, Entertainment Center, & More
Big things are coming to North Liberty! A new article from the Corridor Business Journal says that the city is getting a new brewery, family entertainment center, coffee shop, and more. It sounds like Brandon Pratt and the Lion Development Group have been very busy lately! According to the CBJ,...
Iowa Town Mourning The Loss of 4 Teens After Weekend Accident
A small town in Iowa is mourning the unthinkable. The loss of 4 teenagers in one accident this past weekend. The town of Marshalltown, Iowa is searching for answers after a fiery crash left four teenagers dead late Friday night. WQAD reports that at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park. When crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle on fire. WQAD reports that once the fire was put out, first responders discovered that there were four people inside the vehicle that were deceased. Marshalltown police have identified the victims as,
Eastern Iowa Criminal Takes The Phrase Break A Leg Too Seriously
There are many criminals who make mistakes, step up and accept responsibility, and never break the law again. Then, there are repeat offenders who can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble. That's the type of criminal this story from Waterloo is about. According to a KWWL report, late last...
Brucemore One of National Publication’s Best Holiday Home Tours
*Above is a stock photo and not part of the Brucemore Mansion. After being nominated in both 2019 and 2021, the Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids is among USA Today's nominees for their "10 Best" category of "Best Holiday Home Tours" of 2022. You can vote daily until December 5...
Huge Drive-Thru Light Display in the Corridor Opens This Month
It's almost time to get into the Christmas spirit!. Just a few weeks ago, we told you about the return of the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The huge drive-thru holiday light display will open for the season on Wednesday, November 23rd and run through Saturday, December 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can more information on the event HERE.
Iowa City Event Lets Kids Shop for Christmas Gifts on Their Own
For the second year in a row, Downtown Iowa City has partnered with GreenState Credit Union to bring the Kids' Market back to the Ped Mall!. If your kids want to do their own Christmas shopping this year, the Downtown Iowa City Kids’ Market is the place to be. The event, which officially kicked off on November 7th, takes place in the Black Hawk Mini Park in the Ped Mall and allows kids to select gifts for loved ones without their parents present. According to a new article from KCRG, "parents submit a list of all the gifts that need to be purchased, as well as the budgets for each person." Then, "Santa's Helpers" help the kids shop for the perfect presents while the parents wait. Local shops take part in the event, and there are gifts ranging from $5 up through $50. They will even wrap the gifts before sending the kids back to their parents! The Corridor Business Journal reports that the Director of Creative Services Betsy Potter said, “the Downtown Kid’s Market is a chance for kids to gain independence shopping on their own, learn about budgeting while shopping, and widen the options kids have for gifts to give. ”
12 Charged with Over 100 Crimes in Eastern Iowa Drug Sting
In a state that has had its issues with criminals making and distributing illegal narcotics, it's always good to see a hefty drug bust take place -- especially in eastern Iowa. Folks like myself who are big fans of law and order got a big win over the weekend in...
After 10 Years Local Truck Driving School Set To Close
After nearly a decade, a Cedar Rapids truck driver training school will close its doors for good before the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that CRST will shut down its driver training program. Company officials say the move to close its North American Driver Training Academy points to a change in strategy. They want to retain their current drivers and not simply just hire more. Officials say they just don't have the need for as many drivers as they used to.
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0