WNYT
Interest in nursing grows at Maria College amid major shortages
The pandemic is still having a major impact on hospitals that are still dealing with a nursing shortage. There are roughly 550 nursing positions open throughout St. Peter’s Health Partners. However, just as nurses are leaving the profession, there are those excited to join it. Nursing makes up the...
Kennedy’s Tavern holding Troy food drive
An annual food drive is coming to Kennedy's Tavern in Troy. The community is invited to come and feed others while feeding themselves.
Two area hospitals named among “most wired” by CHIME
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized two area hospitals among the "most wired" in the nation.
Rotterdam’s 3rd annual Christmas market
Rotterdam's third annual Christmas market will take place from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4 at Viaport Rotterdam during mall hours.
United States Postal Service hosting Capital District job fairs
The United States Postal Service will be hosting job fairs throughout the Capital District.
Schenectady County issues first Code Blue of the season
Because of cold temperatures arriving in the Capital Region, Schenectady County has issued a Code Blue order.
Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location
A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
Applications to adopt Deniro halt amid medical situation
Applications to adopt Deniro have been halted amid an unforeseen medical situation.
5 Restaurant Chains Gone from Capital Region! Do You Remember These?
Recently I was having dinner in a restaurant that I had not visited before. Even though this particular eating establishment was fairly new something about the place seemed so familiar. It wasn't the food, it was the building that was so reminiscent. What was it?. As I looked around the...
Post 701 host Amsterdam Veterans Parade
The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department presents the City of Amsterdam Veterans Day Parade. The parade is hosted by Post 701 on Friday, November 11 beginning at 10 a.m.
WNYT
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree heading to NYC from Queensbury
For years, when you would drive down Main Street in Queensbury, you may have spotted a big Norway spruce tree. You’ll no longer find it there, as it’s now headed down to Manhattan to be featured as the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Crews were hard at work...
WNYT
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile in Capital Region
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in to the Capital Region this week. They will be in Clifton Park Wednesday morning at a thanksgiving basket stuffing. Then the Red Cross blood drive in Schenectady Wednesday afternoon. They’ll be at Shenendehowa High School on Friday to celebrate Veteran’s Day. They...
Albany PD holds training academy graduation ceremony
A group of Albany police officers graduated from the city's training academy on Monday.
Glens Falls Christmas fest returning with new name
As warm temperatures gradually lose the fight against the cold, winter - and the holidays - draw near. In Glens Falls, that means it's almost time for the return of Christkindlmarkt, and a lot of holiday fun for the community.
Saratoga Springs PD looking for woman missing since August
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing.
Best seafood restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great seafood in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best seafood restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp.
WNYT
Traditional election eve spaghetti dinner held in Troy
A tradition in Troy takes place the day before voters head to the polls. They’re getting ready for the big spaghetti dinner at the Italian Community Center. Every year for more than 60 years, on the day before Election Day, there’s a dinner that serves up politics with pasta.
518 Donuts celebrates new location with grand opening
518 Donuts a local donut shop is celebrating the grand opening of its Troy location on November 12. This is the second location for 518 Donuts.
WNYT
Missing girls from Albany found safe
Albany police say two missing girls who never returned home from an after school program on Wednesday have been found and are safe. That’s according to the girls’ mothers, who spoke directly with NewsChannel 13. The girls are just 11 and 12 years old. Police said 12-year-old Deysi...
Duanesburg business owner fined for illegal burning
A Schenectady County man recently paid a fine for illegally dumping and burning solid waste.
