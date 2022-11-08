Read full article on original website
KYTV
SILVER ADVISORY: Springfield Police Department locate man reported missing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department located a man reported missing. Carl James Beach, 80, disappeared from his home on South Hazelnut on Wednesday afternoon. Police say he returned home on Thursday. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holidays are right around the corner, and soon, many people will be mailing Christmas gifts. Before you drop an envelope in one of those blue boxes, United States Postal workers want you to keep a few things in mind. USPS reported an increase in thefts...
KYTV
Buffalo (Mo.) Police Department busts many in 6-month undercover child predator investigation
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A six-month crackdown on child predators in Dallas county led to charges against eleven suspects. Police expect charges against another seven suspects. Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel said this threat could also happen in your neighborhood. ”It was surprising when we first started; I didn’t know...
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Police Department warns community of fake social media posts circulating; watch for these red flags
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department says it’s aware of posts circulating on social media that a small child was found abandoned. The department believes it’s just a hoax. Police say the posts are usually alarming topics such as a baby found, kidnappers at a store,...
KYTV
On Your Side: How scammers steal from your money transfer app
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you sell anything online, you’ve got to watch out. Scammers are out to get your money. A Lawrence County woman nearly lost $300 trying to sell an exercise bike on Facebook. Julie Stolting did not want the bike anymore. “Just sitting in the...
KYTV
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
KYTV
2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -Two children from Bolivar are in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash near their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 13-year-old driver ran off Buffalo Road at 1:30 Thursday morning, and the ATV overturned. The driver is being treated for minor injuries. The children are 10 and 12 years old.
KYTV
Barry County fire agency warns of dangers of tree stands after rescuing hunter
SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks fire agency reminds hunters about deer tree stand safety. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District crews rescued a deer hunter stuck in a tree after his stand failed. Crews say the hunter was stuck 20-25 feet in a tree after his stand failed....
KYTV
Walnut Grove man to serve 22 years for Fourth of July fatal shooting in 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walnut Grove man will serve 22 years in prison for the shooting death of Cory Estey on the Fourth of July last year. Court documents say 21-year-old Lakota Tucker was sentenced to 17 years for second-degree murder, 15 years for unlawful use of a weapon, and five years for armed criminal action.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Resident cat stolen from local business
(STORY UPDATED BELOW NOV. 8) Flea markets are known for having a variety of items, but live animals are not usually one of them. One local flea market found out the hard way some people think anything is up for grabs. Flea Hag Flea & Tiques, 112 State Highway T,...
Thieves crash getaway cars trying to flee, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two people are facing charges after officers said their attempts to flee from the scene of a crime hit a snag. The Springfield Police Department confirmed that it was called to a report of a theft at the Ross Dress For Less Store in Springfield on Saturday evening. Officers said that two suspects stole merchandise from the store.
Hollister Police save abandoned puppies, looking for new home
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Hollister Police received a call Monday morning to rescue a box full of puppies in the middle of a busy street. According to the Hollister Police Department Facebook page, ten puppies were left in a box in the middle of a street with high traffic. “All 10 puppies will be taken to […]
KYTV
VIEWER PICTURES: Check out snapshots of the 2022 deer harvest in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 viewers are sharing their snapshots of the deer harvest for 2022. See a gallery of pictures and upload yours below!
KYTV
Two more days of heat
Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Eric Schmitt gives acceptance speech after winning Missouri senate race against Trudy Busch Valentine.
Lawrence County Record
Coburn charged in death of Anderson
On Wednesday, June 15, Patrick Edward Anderson, of Aurora, was killed in a hit-and-run accident when a pickup truck struck the motorcycle he was riding. On Friday, Oct. 21, charges were filed against the man allegedly responsible for his death. Derek Christopher Coburn, also of Aurora, is facing charges in Barry County of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
KYTV
Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
KYTV
WINTER PREPAREDNESS: Here’s what your vehicle needs before snow and ice hit the roads
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The first snowfall is up in the air for the Ozarks this year, which experts say is the best time to bring your car in for an inspection. Tim Fess of Rick’s Automotive stressed the importance of getting various functions tested and functional before winter weather inevitably visits the Ozarks.
KYTV
Marijuana is legal in Missouri but a long way from becoming readily available
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Missouri have decided to legalize recreational marijuana. But there are a number of steps that need to be taken before sales begin. “It’s a topic that’s heated with people,” said John Lopez, owner of Old Route 66 Dispensary in Springfield. He...
KYTV
Hospitals and health departments use a new strategy to detect viruses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hospitals and health departments in the Ozarks are using a new strategy to detect viruses. Doctors say it’s faster and easier on the patient. They call it the “Quad Swab.”. Webster County, along with Springfield and Joplin areas, can test for respiratory illnesses all...
KYTV
Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face misdemeanor charges after stealing from a clothing store in Springfield. But that’s just where the story begins. According to the Springfield Police Department, the two people stole merchandise from the Ross Dress for Less store at 3800 W Washita Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday. In their haste to make a quick getaway, officers say the thieves crashed their cars into each other.
