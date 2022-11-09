ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Live Results: Washington votes in congressional and state elections

By Walt Hickey,Dorothy Cucci
  • Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 p.m. EST.

Washington state elected 10 members of congress this election cycle, with one race in particular — the contest in Washington's 8th District — attracting a significant amount of national attention given that control of the House of Representatives will likely be decided in districts such as this one.

Washington also voted on a US Senate seat , with Democratic Sen. Patty Murray standing for reelection.

Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 p.m. EST.

