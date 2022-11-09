Live Results: Vermont votes in congressional and state elections

Election 2022 Vermont Results Explore more election results

Vermont, which will elect a member of Congress, a US senator, and a governor this election cycle, is not seen as a particularly contentious electoral battleground this cycle.

That said, there are two ballot referenda that are worth keeping an eye on. Proposal 2 would add language to the state constitution explicitly prohibiting slavery and indentured servitude. Another, Proposal 5, would add the right to abortion directly into the state constitution. That is one of several abortion-related ballot initiatives to come to voters in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.