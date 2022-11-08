Read full article on original website
New York Times columnist blames America’s problems on ‘White fragility’, fear of ‘browning of America’
New York Times columnist Charles Blow told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that America won't be healed until many of its citizens let go of their "White fragility."
History lessons: When America's politics turn ugly, violent
At the Smithsonian Institution, historian Jon Grinspan is a curator in charge of that part of the "Nation's Attic" that holds the objects of American democracy and politics. "I call this the fossil record," he said, "that just as the Smithsonian is known for its dinosaurs, these are the fossils of democracy."
How to rethink what it means to be a patriot, according to a social psychologist
Social psychologist Dolly Chugh, author of "A More Just Future: Psychological Tools for Reckoning With Our Past and Driving Social, Change," offers seven tools grounded in psychological research that can help you learn — and unlearn — American history.
Understanding the election in context
Again and again, Americans seek “progress” in politics — in vain. As we ought to have learned by now, elections can never save us; more precisely, no president or congress can halt the corrosive withering that so deeply afflicts these United States. No matter how well intentioned and potentially capable — whether Democrat or Republican — a politics-based American “rescue program” can only tinker at the edges of what is important.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Don Cheadle´s unexpected genealogy suggests his ancestors were servants of Chickasaw Jackson Kemp
An actor named Don Cheadle found out on a PBS series African American Lives that the Chickasaw Indians enslaved his ancestors. Until this point, Cheadle states, he did not know that Native Americans owned enslaved Black people.
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture
Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
US midterm elections 2022: Trump backlash grows as top Virginia Republican says ‘I could not support him’ – live
Lieutenant governor says former president has become ‘liability’ amid speculation over 2024 White House run – follow the latest
Michigan Daily
Capitalism and power define ‘Triangle of Sadness’
If you love drawn-out discussions on capitalism and power structures, you’ll love “Triangle of Sadness.” If you don’t, the film’s humor and style will give you something to stay for, if not something to enjoy. “Triangle of Sadness” follows fashion models Carl (Harris Dickinson, “The...
"What An Odd Thing To Say": This 33-Year-Old Collects "Boundary Phrases," And I'm Studying Them All In Preparation For My Next Awkward Moment
"I'm a boundary coach and I collect 'boundary phrases.'"
Review: Independent Film “Paul’s Promise” Surprises Critics, Linking Anti-Racism To Faith
The independent film “Paul’s Promise,” though set in 1950s racially divided Arkansas, addresses a very modern question: Can a racist fireman be redeemed and form healthy relationships with the people he once abused? Today a racist can lose his role and reputation in a single Twitter storm, but our society rarely leaves the door open for genuine recantation and redemption. This film explores these issues in a new way.
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
‘Descendant’ reviews: Netflix documentary is ‘essential cinema’ and ‘validation of a history so many tried to bury’
Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “The Great Invisible”) returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for and discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans in 1860. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the ship turns attention toward the descendant community of Africatown and presents a moving portrait of a community actively grappling with and fighting to preserve their heritage while examining what justice looks like today.
