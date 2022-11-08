ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

MSU womens soccer to Arkansas for NCAA’s

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owjaV_0j2UkOA300

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State womens soccer team is heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time in five years.

The Bears beat Murray State 1-nil to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship and the automatic berth into the NCAA’s.

And Monday afternoon, the NCAA set the field.

And Missouri State will play at Arkansas on Friday.

The Bears started the year with ten newcomer, but ended the season making the NCAA tournament for only the third time in team history.

“We believed from day one. I mean with us getting together in January and mapping out the plan for the year in the spring and going into the fall. We knew we had the team that was returning. And the ten new faces that have com in like you mentioned. And we believed. So we’re excited to be here. It’s not a shock. And it’s not something we weren’t going after since day one,” said Missouri State coach Kirk Nelson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Repmo’s Bekemeier signs with MSU Lady Bears

REPUBLIC, Mo–Wednesday was national letter of intent signing day for high school seniors who play basketball or other sports other then football. And over at Republic high school four Tigers signed. They included volleyball stars Kaile Manes and Claire Esther both signing with UT-Tyler, softball’s Emmalee Essary signed with Chipola college. And basketball tiger Kaemyn […]
KOLR10 News

Nixa’s Clark signs with Tennessee Martin

NIXA, Mo–Over at Nixa high school, seven Eagles signed. They included Phoebe Gardner and Madison Meierer who signed with Evangel softball. Lydia De Wild signed with Drury to play soccer. Hillary Estes with Western Illinois volleyball. Christena Berry for rowing at Kansas State. And two basketball Lady Eagles signed. Kinley Mammit with Harding and Norah […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Ford’s Bears open season with big win over ST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Dana Ford’s new look Missouri State basketball team tipped off the new season Wednesday night against division two Missouri S&T. Ford’s Bears feature 14 new faces joining three returners. Donovan Clay is the lone starter back. But he’s surrounded by veteran newcomers. One of those is Bryan Trimble junior, the KC native played last […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Evangel wraps up football campaign on the road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor will wrap up its 2022 football season Saturday afternoon at Central Methodist. The Valor is 6-3 and lost an opportunity for an outright Heart of America South Division championship. However if Evangel can beat the 1-9 Eagles and Benedictine loses to Mid-America Nazarene, the Valor can share the title. But the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

One on one with Petrino as he talks Senior Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State has two games left on the football schedule. This Saturday, the Bears will face Youngstown State in the last home game. After that it’s a trip to Terre Haute to play Indiana State. In our one on one discussion, Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino says he wants to end the campaign on […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
republictigersports.com

Republic Invitational Bracket Set

Pairings are set for the 58th annual Republic Invitational basketball tournament December 1-3. The Tigers and seven other teams will tip off the season with a four-game slate on Thursday, December 1. Among the highlights in the field, Liberty finished at #6 in the final Class 6 Missouri Basketball Coaches...
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Frank leads Mizzou past Lady Bears in Cunningham debut

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears tipped off the new season and the Beth Cunningham era with a major test. The Lady Bears hosting in-state rival Mizzou. And Missouri State was looking for its fourth straight win against the Tigers. The Lady Bears had the early lead, Izzy Delarue with the step back three, it’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Evangel upsets No. 4 Oklahoma Wesleyan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor was on the home hardwood at the Ashcroft Center Monday night against Oklahoma Wesleyan. Evangel is 2-1, the Eagles are 4-0 and ranked fourth in the nation in the NAIA polls. The Valor keeping pace early, Bryce Hunt with the turnaround jumper, it’s a one point game. Evangel would move in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

The history of a Springfield golf legend Horton Smith

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sharing Stories of the Crossroads is a history-themed radio show on 92.3 FM created by the History Museum on the Square. Host John Sellars spoke with local golf pro Rick Grayson about his book on golf legend Horton Smith, best known as the winner of the first and third Masters tournaments in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
STOCKTON, MO
KTTS

Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues

(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Galloway neighbors win rezoning fight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Groups like The Springfield Area Chamber Of Commerce gave tens of thousands of dollars to the cause. Many business leaders endorsed it. But, it was a resounding defeat at the polls. Springfield voters overwhelmingly shut down “question one” with 70% of people at the polls saying “no.” Now developers at Elevation Development […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy