California State

Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

iheart.com

Gizmodo

$1.9 Billion Powerball Numbers Finally Drawn After Security Delay

Update November 8, 10:00 a.m. EST: The Powerball numbers have officially been drawn following last night’s security issue. The winning numbers on November 7, 2022: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The growing excitement over which lucky person will win the growing Powerball jackpot—which is now a whopping $1.9...
WTNH.com

People

CBS LA

WTNH.com

Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America’s searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday with top races around the country that will provide a key test of Joe Biden’s presidency.
WTNH.com

DOJ to monitor voting sites in these 64 cities and counties

(The Hill) – The Justice Department announced on Monday that it would monitor election sites in 24 different states around the country on Tuesday to ensure compliance with voting rights laws. “Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections...
