Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
Powerball winning numbers finally announced
After a delay in drawing numbers Monday night, people were waiting on the edge of their seat for answers Tuesday morning.
Here are the numbers for the delayed Powerball drawing for Nov. 7, 2022
The Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $1.9 billion. The cash value is $929.1 million. The winning numbers were drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, after a technical problem delayed the Monday drawing. The delay was due to a participating lottery needing more time to complete the required security protocols....
Here are the winning numbers for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
It has been three months since Powerball last produced a winner, which has caused the lottery’s jackpot to grow to $1.6 billion. Powerball has gone 39 consecutive drawings without a winner.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Tuesday’s delayed $2.04 billion drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Nov. 7 Powerball drawing was delayed until 8:57 a.m. Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. Here are the winning lottery numbers: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball: 10. Power Play:...
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
What Happens If Nobody Claims the Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot?
On Tuesday, Nov. 8 Powerball declared that one individual purchased a wining ticket with a whopping jackpot of $2.04 billion. According to Powerball, the odds of this epic win are 1 in 292.2 million. “#HUGE #BREAKING #NEWS,” Tweeted the California Lottery. “The only winning #Powerball #jackpot ticket was sold in...
Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money. Here’s how
(NEXSTAR) — The winning numbers for the $2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. Didn’t match all six numbers? Have no fear, there are other ways your ticket could still make you some money. There are nine ways in which you can win with a Powerball ticket. The...
Powerball numbers released
After issues with a lottery outlet delayed the release of last night's record Powerball jackpot numbers, they have been released. The jackpot was worth a record $1.9 billion dollars. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
$1.9 Billion Powerball Numbers Finally Drawn After Security Delay
Update November 8, 10:00 a.m. EST: The Powerball numbers have officially been drawn following last night’s security issue. The winning numbers on November 7, 2022: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The growing excitement over which lucky person will win the growing Powerball jackpot—which is now a whopping $1.9...
Powerball winning $1.2 billion jackpot numbers Wednesday: 2 California tickets come close
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were 22, 11, 60, 2, 35, and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 2X. Nobody won, but two tickets in California came close, matching five numbers. The two "5/5" tickets in California were sold at the Eastland Food Market in the Southern California city...
1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
(NEXSTAR) – After technical issues, delays and much anticipation over the largest-ever Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announced Tuesday that one person matched all the winning numbers to take home the $2.04 billion grand prize. If the winner opts for the cash payout, they’ll get an estimated $997.6 million lump...
Final Senate Forecast Map Predicts Who Will Control Congress After Midterms
Several key races are still considered toss-ups, but the outcome will be crucial in deciding who controls the Senate.
It's not yet clear if anyone won Monday's delayed $2 billion Powerball drawing
A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday.Rich Pedroncelli/AP. The stakes are already impossibly high — and there's a chance they could get higher still.
Powerball Grows to Record $1.9B After No Jackpot-Winning Saturday Tickets
The next drawing for the latest jaw-dropping sum will take place on Monday The Powerball jackpot has increased to a staggering $1.9 billion after no tickets matched all the lottery numbers on Saturday evening. That record-breaking figure comes after the $1.6 billion drawing, with the winning numbers 28-45-53-56-69 and a Powerball of 20. The next drawing is set for Monday. The odds of winning the massive sum remain 1 in 292.2 million, CNN reported. A winner can receive the prize as an annuity over 29 years or...
What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?
While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....
Two Arkansas Powerball Players Win $100,00 in Power Play Option
A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion dollars, after taxes $997.6 million cash. Can you imagine what that feels like for the lucky winner?. After a technical problem on Monday night, the Powerball drawing was postponed until Tuesday morning at around 7:57 am (Central)....
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
WASHINGTON (AP) — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America’s searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday with top races around the country that will provide a key test of Joe Biden’s presidency.
DOJ to monitor voting sites in these 64 cities and counties
(The Hill) – The Justice Department announced on Monday that it would monitor election sites in 24 different states around the country on Tuesday to ensure compliance with voting rights laws. “Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections...
