ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic hoping to be ‘at his best’ at ATP Finals

The former world number one says he is happy with his preparation for the ATP Finals in Turin, despite losing the Paris Masters earlier this week. Djokovic is making his 15th appearance at the finals, a tournament he has won five times and says it’s still as important to him as ever.
tennisuptodate.com

Leylah Fernandez takes only 45 minutes to double bagel Trevisan securing Canada's win over Italy

Leylah Fernandez made a splash return to tennis at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow beating Trevisan 6-0 6-0. The Italian defeated Fernandez at Roland Garros in a match that saw the Canadian play with an ankle injury. She exacted her revenge in major fashion here utterly trashing Trevisan. There is not much to say about this 45-minute match because it was just a landslide.
tennisuptodate.com

Evert already looking forward to 2023 WTA season: “Just think if Kenin, Brady, Osaka, Andreescu and Kerber get back to their top form

Chris Evert is excited about the 2023 WTA season with so many great players gearing up for bounce-back years after this one. The 2022 season saw many great moments but it also saw many excellent players struggle with their tennis and all of them will be looking for a bounce-back season next year. Chris Evert, who pays close attention to tennis daily, is excited about the prospect of grand slam champions Osaka, Kenin, Andreescu, Kerber and others returning to their best.
atptour.com

Nadal Ready To Roll At Nitto ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal has hit the ground running in Turin. The legendary Spaniard practised on Wednesday at the Pala Alpitour ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals with first-time qualifier Taylor Fritz of the United States. Nadal is a 17-time qualifier for the season finale. The 36-year-old, who will pursue his first...
Yardbarker

2023 United Cup ATP & WTA Entry List - Nadal, Swiatek, Kyrgios & more

The inaugural United Cup will take place at the start of the 2023 season and its entry list is already known with some of the brightest stars from the ATP & WTA Tours. Some of the world's top athletes will compete in the United Cup, a mixed tournament, from December 29 through January 8 in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney. The United Cup offers up to 500 ATP & WTA Rankings points and $15 million in prize money. The first 16 participating countries are known with two more joining later on.
tennismajors.com

A look inside the insane statistics that characterised Iga Swiatek’s 2022 season

Iga Swiatek’s 2022 was a thrill ride of epic proportions. The Polish juggernaut captivated the tennis world from start to finish and became the most dominant player in the game over the last 10 months, as she wrote the early chapters in what is sure to be a voluminous tome of statistics by the end of her career.
Yardbarker

Alexander Zverev set to return to the court in December

Alexander Zverev has announced that he is set to return to competitive action on the tennis court in December as he is due to take part in the exhibition tournament, the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, followed by the World Tennis Cup in Dubai just over a week later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy