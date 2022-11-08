Muskegon Heights academy board does not submit action plan; blames New Paradigm

The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board declined to submit a plan meant to address several issues impacting students at a special meeting on Monday.

Members of the academy system instead opted to send a letter to the district’s board of education, who requested the plan.

According to the academy system board, they cannot create the plan because the school’s charter management company, New Paradigm for Education, has not provided the information needed to create it.

“The letter is basically outlining areas of concern that’s based on data that only New Paradigm has,” said Dr. Donald Witherspoon, MHPSA board consultant. “You can’t develop a plan or present a plan without data, so, they’re at a standstill at the moment.”

In September, amid a series of concerns raised by parents and teachers, the board of education asked the academy system to submit baseline data, enrollment number, financial reports, and contractual agreements by October 26.

READ MORE: Muskegon Heights BOE continues push for action plan amid ongoing issues

A 15-day extension was granted though, which created a new November 8 deadline.

Witherspoon says while the academy system board wants to comply, New Paradigm for Education has not responded to any recent verbal or written requests to work on the plan.

In an interview with FOX 17, he called the lack of communication frustrating and said he believe it hurts students the most in the long run.

“The offer has been on the table for a long time to communicate and you’d think this far into the school year that there would be something from the provider to help the PSA board to understand what’s going on,” said Witherspoon.

In an effort to get a response, the academy system board approved an additional motion at Monday’s meeting which ordered their attorney to send a letter to New Paradigm for Education that demanded the information.

The move comes on top of another meeting held last week where members of the academy system threatened to hold New Paradigm for Education in breach of contract and withhold funds at a meeting.

READ MORE: Muskegon Heights Academy System board give New Paradigm 30 days to correct issues

It’s unclear if the board of education will take any action against the academy system board for not complying with the deadline.

A spokesperson did not return FOX 17’s request for comment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube