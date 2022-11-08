ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Heights academy board does not submit action plan; blames New Paradigm

By Marisa Oberle
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board declined to submit a plan meant to address several issues impacting students at a special meeting on Monday.

Members of the academy system instead opted to send a letter to the district’s board of education, who requested the plan.

According to the academy system board, they cannot create the plan because the school’s charter management company, New Paradigm for Education, has not provided the information needed to create it.

“The letter is basically outlining areas of concern that’s based on data that only New Paradigm has,” said Dr. Donald Witherspoon, MHPSA board consultant. “You can’t develop a plan or present a plan without data, so, they’re at a standstill at the moment.”

In September, amid a series of concerns raised by parents and teachers, the board of education asked the academy system to submit baseline data, enrollment number, financial reports, and contractual agreements by October 26.

READ MORE: Muskegon Heights BOE continues push for action plan amid ongoing issues

A 15-day extension was granted though, which created a new November 8 deadline.

Witherspoon says while the academy system board wants to comply, New Paradigm for Education has not responded to any recent verbal or written requests to work on the plan.

In an interview with FOX 17, he called the lack of communication frustrating and said he believe it hurts students the most in the long run.

“The offer has been on the table for a long time to communicate and you’d think this far into the school year that there would be something from the provider to help the PSA board to understand what’s going on,” said Witherspoon.

In an effort to get a response, the academy system board approved an additional motion at Monday’s meeting which ordered their attorney to send a letter to New Paradigm for Education that demanded the information.

The move comes on top of another meeting held last week where members of the academy system threatened to hold New Paradigm for Education in breach of contract and withhold funds at a meeting.

READ MORE: Muskegon Heights Academy System board give New Paradigm 30 days to correct issues

It’s unclear if the board of education will take any action against the academy system board for not complying with the deadline.

A spokesperson did not return FOX 17’s request for comment.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Ousted ODEI Director calls out GRRC for ‘scrubbing’ her from website

Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 2:32 p.m. on Nov. 12 to add in a full comment from a GRCC faculty member that was left out in an earlier version of the story. Less than two weeks after B. Afeni McNeely Cobham was placed under administrative leave from her position as Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer and Executive Director of the Woodrick Center for Equity and Inclusion at Grand Rapids Community College, she sent an email to the GRCC Board of Trustees on Nov. 6 detailing the events that lead to her removal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Job-seekers are invited to discover a career in manufacturing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — November 7-11 is Discover Manufacturing Week, an opportunity to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. It’s part of a national initiative to address common misconceptions about manufacturing. We talked about local efforts with Ryan Graham, the Director of Workforce Development with Kent ISD, and...
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Buying weed in Muskegon could get considerably easier with new rules

MUSKEGON, MI – Buying weed in Muskegon could become considerably easier with the addition of drive-through windows at some marijuana dispensaries. Drive-throughs, allowed only at some cannabis establishments, and curbside sales have been tentatively approved by the Muskegon City Commission. The planning commission also agreed to the changes to...
MUSKEGON, MI
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Nov. 11, 2022.

HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Leonardo Guararrama, of 4705 N. 120th Ave., Hart; State, Sheriffs’, Chiefs’ Enforcement of Narcotics Team (SSCENT); third-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC). Probable cause hearing: Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. Bail: $10,000/cash/surety/10 percent. Lori...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan

Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
