Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer and Tudor Dixon hold final rallies

By Jamie Sherrod
 2 days ago
After criss-crossing the state, Governor Gretchen Whitmer made her final stop in East Lansing the night before Election Day.

On Monday, Whitmer stood in front of a crowd at Michigan State University, where hundreds of students and community members gathered.

She told the crowd to encourage friends and families to get out and vote.

"We got about 26 hours," Whitmer said. "And now is the time to make your voices heard at the ballot box but also with all those people in your life who maybe have not yet made their plan to vote." OP candidate for Governor Tudor Dixon hosted her last rally on Monday night, making a stop in Grand Rapids for her final push for Governor before election day tomorrow.

Although she's sad the campaign trail has come to an end, she said she's happy to be home.

At least one hundred people were in attendance at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, where Dixon was joined by Shane Hernadez, her running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor, as well as other GOP candidates such as Bill Huizenga, John Gibbs, John Moolenar and more.

Monday night, she reminded voters of what she says is at stake and what’s important — fighting for kids' education so that they can get back on track in schools, investing in law enforcement, and backing the blue. She also said this election is about service and leadership, and that it's time for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to retire.

“Gretchen Whitmer has shut down businesses. She's had her agencies go after businesses. She's created a police state when it comes to business. Businesses feels like they are the enemy of the state,” said Dixon. “That's no longer going to happen in the state of Michigan. We are going to support businesses, reduce regulation, make it easier to achieve the American dream in the state of Michigan.”

Dixon urged everyone to make sure they go to the polls tomorrow, adding that this is a moment where parents and grandparents need to speak up because this isn’t about just us: it's about the future and our kids.

In the August primaries, the GOP called the race quite early, announcing a victory for Dixon. FOX17 asked if she expected the same for tomorrow, and she said she would love for that to happen but doesn't have any expectations. She also admitted that she knows this will be a tight race and will be watching closely for the final results.

Comments / 15

Ed Everidge
2d ago

Dixon should have it by a landslide but the demonrats have thier ace in the hole truckloads of ballots

Reply(2)
8
dawn stanley
2d ago

Whitmer for your freedom Ladies and gentlemen. We want to make our own decisions, medicine has no place in politics!!

Reply(5)
5
