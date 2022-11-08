ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvrr.com

Moorhead seeks to reimagine Romkey Park

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The City of Moorhead is ready to make changes to Romkey Park. A public meeting was held to see what the community wants to see. The park’s pool is the only all ages outdoor pool in the city. It was built in 1958 and has exceeded it’s 25 to 40 year life expectancy.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Shanley Football Aims For First 11AA State Championship

FARGO– This season, the deacons finished with the regular season with the highest win percentage in 11AA with a 9-2 record. Coming into the playoffs as the 3 seed, the deacons lit up Minot in the round one with a statement 42-14 victory. Last weekend they faced what was statistically the best defense left in the tournament in Mandan but were able to battle back against the braves for a 38-27 victory. The Deacons have won four state championships in program history but a win Friday over Bismarck century would be their first ever 11AA state title. Meanwhile the Patriots have a chance to win their third state championship in just four years. The Deacons are hard at work preparing for one more opportunity to leave it all on the field with a chance to make program history.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

House Catches Fire In Rural Warren, Minnesota

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A house is lost in a fire in rural Warren, Minnesota. Polk County Sheriff’s office got the call to the property just before 7 a.m. Deputies arrived on scene to find the single-story house fully engulfed in flames. They say the homeowner was...
WARREN, MN
kvrr.com

UPDATE: Portland, ND man killed in crash identified

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — A Portland, North Dakota man killed in a crash in Traill County Tuesday afternoon is identified as 54-year-old Ryan Domier. Highway Patrol says Domier’s pickup hit another pickup as it drove through an intersection that doesn’t have a stop sign. Domier died...
PORTLAND, ND
kvrr.com

Part of I-94 closed from Valley City to Jamestown

NORTH DAKOTA – Westbound interstate 94 is closed from Valley City to Jamestown because of a crash. The Department of Transportation says the road is icy. People who drive through a road closure could be fined up to $250. You can see North Dakota road conditions by clicking here.
JAMESTOWN, ND
kvrr.com

MATBUS Offering Free Rides To The Polls On Election Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you need a ride to a polling place in Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo or Dilworth on Tuesday, you can rely on MATBUS. Riders who board the bus and tell the driver they are going to or from a polling location will get a free ride.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Otter Tail Power Company fixing outages

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Otter Tail Power Company crews are working to restore outages. The business says customers in Amenia, Buffalo, Casselton, Ellendale and Mapleton are in the dark. Crews are working to remove ice from power lines.
MAPLETON, ND
kvrr.com

Owner of Fargo House To Be Demolished Appeals His Case

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The owner of a house that has been declared dangerous and ordered to be demolished has gone to court to challenge the order. Dan Curtis owns the house at 924 5th Street South in Fargo which is slated to be removed by November 18th. The...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

LIVE: Election Analysis with Dr. Barbara Headrick

When you want to make sense of politics in the Upper Midwest, there’s one person you call — MSUM’s Dr. Barbara Headrick. She’s been following and breaking down the local, regional and political races for politics watcher for years. And now, she’s doing it for us....
kvrr.com

Fargo Police & FBI doing outreach at The Arbors

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Police and the FBI reach out to people living at The Arbors in South Fargo. The department says it wants to build and strengthen relationships at the apartment complex on 23rd Street South across from Countryside Trailer Court. Fargo Police says they are sending officers...
kvrr.com

A Number of Pets Rescued From House Fire South of Glyndon

CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fire crews respond to a house fire in south of Glyndon just before the noon hour. No one was home at the time, but several pets were rescued including three dogs, three cats and a guinea pig. They are all safe. Clay County Sheriff...
GLYNDON, MN
kvrr.com

Former Dem-NPL State Party Leader Died on Election Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former chair of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL party died on election day. Mark Schneider also served as regional attorney for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and was chair of the North Dakota Governor’s Council on Human Resources. He lived most of his...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

DRN ReadiTech expands broadband internet in Horace

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota tech company is bringing fiber optic networks to Horace, North Dakota to help the community expand its internet connection. DRN ReadiTtech specializes in IT support, cybersecurity and internet service. The company celebrates its $12 million new office space with a ribbon cutting celebration. It’s their third new location with offices opening in Casselton and Mapleton last year.
HORACE, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy