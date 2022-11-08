FARGO– This season, the deacons finished with the regular season with the highest win percentage in 11AA with a 9-2 record. Coming into the playoffs as the 3 seed, the deacons lit up Minot in the round one with a statement 42-14 victory. Last weekend they faced what was statistically the best defense left in the tournament in Mandan but were able to battle back against the braves for a 38-27 victory. The Deacons have won four state championships in program history but a win Friday over Bismarck century would be their first ever 11AA state title. Meanwhile the Patriots have a chance to win their third state championship in just four years. The Deacons are hard at work preparing for one more opportunity to leave it all on the field with a chance to make program history.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO