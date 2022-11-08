ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid Makes Edgy Style Statement in Viral Thom Browne Jockstrap at CFDA Awards

By Kristopher Fraser
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38S7CT_0j2Uj7Ck00

Gigi Hadid arrived at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday in New York wearing an ensemble by Thom Browne , who was nominated for American Menswear Designer of the Year. The award was won by Emily Adam’s Bode Aujla of Bode.

The model had on a white cropped button-down shirt, a tweed jacket, a plaid check vest, pinstripe pants and, notably, a jockstrap with a red, white and blue waistband.

The Thom Browne jockstrap Hadid wore went viral during the designer’s men’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week last June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvIfc_0j2Uj7Ck00
Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City.

She accessorized the outfit with a pair of gemstone stud earrings and a nose ring.

Hadid worked with stylist Mimi Cuttrell to create her look. Cuttrell also counts Lili Reinhart, Madelyn Cline and Maude Apatow among her clients.

For makeup, Hadid went for an editorial look, featuring a charcoal blue lip, highlighter on her cheeks, mascara and a light smoky eyeshadow. For hair, she had it pulled back into a tight bun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0x4B_0j2Uj7Ck00
Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City.

While she’s best known as a model, Hadid is known to have dipped her toe into the design world as well. She designed four collaborations with Tommy Hilfiger for their Tommy x Gigi collection, and she also has her own line, Guest in Residence , which launched this year.

The annual CFDA Fashion Awards honor American fashion talent across categories including menswear, womenswear and accessories. Amazon Fashion partnered with the CFDA for the event. This year’s co-hosts included Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough. Honorees at the ceremony included Virgil Abloh, Andrew Bolton, Patti Wilson, Chrome Hearts’ Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark, The Slaysians, Law Roach and Jeffrey Banks, among others.

