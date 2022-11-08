Tarrant councilman Tommy Bryant jailed after Mayor Wayman Newton says he ‘sucker-punched’ him; police release video

Read full article on original website
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Alabama Councilman Accused of Racism Arrested For Punching Black Mayor
5:47 AM PT -- 11/10 -- Thomas Bryant was booked into the Jefferson County Jail around 10 PM Wednesday and later released on $1,000 bond. As you can see, the councilman posed for his mug shot in his black suit and white dress shirt. An Alabama city councilman accused of...
Tarrant City Councilman arrested for ‘striking’ mayor after meeting: TPD
TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tarrant City Councilman has been placed under arrested after allegedly hitting the city’s mayor following Monday night’s meeting. TPD confirmed that Councilman John Thomas ‘Tommy’ Bryant was arrested and charged with harassment after “striking” Mayor Wayman Newton. He has been booked into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail on a […]
Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Who Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested
A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday for multiple fires he allegedly set around Jackson. The post Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Who Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Son of Alabama state superintendent recovering after he was struck by vehicle on UA campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The son of Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle on the University of Alabama campus Friday, November 4. According to a Facebook post from Dr. Mackey, his son Christopher - a freshman at UA - was struck...
Sheriff: Man kidnaps Georgia couple, attempts to shoot man 3 times before fleeing to Alabama
Investigators say a man has been arrested in Alabama after he allegedly kidnapped a Coweta County couple. Coweta County deputies said Michael Butler pulled into the driveway of a home along Waterworks Road on Friday where a man and woman were outside. Deputies said Butler held the couple up at...
Alan Miller’s attorney says execution information should be revealed ‘to understand what happened’
Alabama’s attempt to execute Alan Miller in September wasn’t “botched” because it never really began after problems setting up an intravenous line for the lethal injection chemicals, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office argued Wednesday . The comments came in a hearing before U.S. Judge R....
Georgia man arrested for allegedly stealing $50K from elderly woman, possession of guns and marijuana
Georgia police arrested 28-year-old Dillion Ross Stowers in connection to theft of over $50,000 from an 82-year-old woman.
Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
Green Twp. home invasion: Suspects were searching for weed, shot at deputies
The suspects in the November 8 home invasion in Green Township broke into a home in hopes of stealing marijuana, court documents show.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?
Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
This Alabama mural painter brings small towns together
Banks Compton has a lifelong obsession with butterflies. As a child, he collected insects and thought he might become an entomologist one day. “I just have a fascination with them, and they remind me of my childhood aspirations,” he says. It’s no wonder butterflies now feature prominently in...
Alabama elects first Jewish legislator in more than four decades
When he assumes office, Ensler will become the first Jew to serve in the Alabama Legislature in more than four decades and only the third Jew to ever serve in the lawmaking body.
Jeff Cook, cofounder of superstar country band Alabama, has died
In the early ‘70s, guitarist Jeff Cook started a band called Wildcountry with his cousins, and five years later the band changed their name to Alabama. Under that second appellation, the Fort Payne founded group became one of country-music bands of all-time. On Nov. 8, the band confirmed on social media Cook had died the previous day. He was 73.
‘Perfect, perfect fit:’ Pike Road OT Vysen Lang commits to Tennessee
One of Alabama’s top senior offensive lineman is headed out of state to play college football. Pike Road’s 6-foot-5, 335-pound Vysen Lang committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, which also happened to be his 18th birthday. Lang’s final four also included LSU, Texas and Auburn. “He’s a...
