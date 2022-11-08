Read full article on original website
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Boat strike blamed for Orange Beach manatee death
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — November is Manatee Awareness Month, and a good time to remember to watch for manatees when boaters are on the water in areas of Alabama and the northern Gulf of Mexico. Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Manatee Sighting Network (DISL/MSN) received reports of a deceased...
1,000 Thanksgiving meals given to local families at 3rd Annual Senior Bowl Turkey Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Senior Bowl is hosting its third annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The Senior Bowl, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Greer’s Markets, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Mobile legend, two-time National Champion, All-American, and 9-year NFL veteran Mark Barron are coming together with efforts to donate 1,000 turkeys and sides to families in the Mobile community.
In honor of Veteran's Day, this Mobile vet is getting a cool surprise
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — And inside, a local man who once served in Iraq in the United State Marine Corps is chatting with two young ladies who are about to deliver some really good news. "So we're here today to do the final interview for the Veteran's Day Giveaway,”...
Daphne passes new rules for parading organizations
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — When the good times roll in Daphne, there will be news rules about what cannot be thrown off floats thanks to a newly passed ordinance. Mayor Robin LeJeune says the ordinance prohibits parading groups from throwing frozen food, produce or wooden objects and there's a weight limit of two pounds.
Mobile STEM Fest November 19 now accepting K-12 signups
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile will soon be hosting an exciting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) event that will be free for local K-12 students. We are thrilled to partner with the New Orleans-based non-profit STEM NOLA to bring Mobile STEM Fest on Saturday, November...
Flu like illnesses overwhelming Alabama hospitals
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Across the country, flu hospitalizations are the highest they've been in a decade and it's not even the peak of flu season yet. Alabama is just one of the states that the CDC reported to have high levels of flu like illness. The increase of cases has health officials worried because cases don't typically start to rise until December. The CDC says people aged 65 and up as well as young children are getting the worst of it.
Orange Beach expert chosen to help FEMA with emergency preparedness
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — An expert with Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach is taking her expertise in emergency management to the federal level. We know from living on the Alabama Gulf Coast, it's not a matter of if, but when we get another major storm. The impacts...
Stapleton Elementary School visit from Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls
Stapleton, Ala — Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls was treated to an afternoon with the 3rd and 4th grade at Stapleton Elementary School in Stapleton, Baldwin County, Alabama. The students have been studying weather and were armed with questions and enthusiasm. The Tigers of Stapleton ES get the Alan Sealls of Approval, as do the teachers and staff. They all can find many more weather facts, here on the NBC 15 website.
Alert Cancelled for missing Citronelle men
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating brothers Roscoe Russell and James Charles Scott. Roscoe Scott is a 52-year-old white male and James is a 55-year-old white male. Both may be living with a condition that may...
Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
Armed Mobile Co. homeowner encounters suspect accused of shooting officer
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Surveillance video captures the moments an armed Mobile County homeowner came face to face with an armed suspect on the run from police. Mobile Police say 20-year-old Zachery Hannah shot and killed a man Monday then later shot a police officer, who is home recovering. As police hunted Hannah down in the Glen Acres community, he entered the homeowner's yard and the two came dangerously close to firing shots at each other. The homeowner, who asked that we not identify him, says he knew about an armed suspect in the area and had walked to his mother's nearby home to check and make sure she was okay when he encountered the gunman.
Baldwin Co. residents raise concerns about nuisance referendum
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision will face Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls on Tuesday; one that could shape the future of the rapidly growing area. Folks in unincorporated areas will decide if they want to give Baldwin County Commissioners the authority to...
Troopers identify 3 killed in crash in Escambia County, Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- The three people killed in Sunday's head-on collision in Escambia County, Alabama, have been identified. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 31 near mile marker 58 in Flomaton. The victims are:. Shannon Lucas, 48, of Flomaton. Christopher Bell, 41, of Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50,...
The fate of Saraland's post season now in question
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The fate of Saraland's football season is now in question. NBC 15 News first reported Baldwin County Public Schools appealed an eligibility decision made by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that cleared a player. On Wednesday, the AHSAA First District Athletic Board agreed with Baldwin County's appeal and overturned that decision. The school system flagged a Saraland football player some suspected was in violation of the bona fide move rule after he transferred from Daphne this year.
St. Stephens Woods Apartment residents raise safety concerns after multiple shootings
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Back in September, we showed you the inside of a St Stephens Woods apartment in Prichard. There was water leaking from one apartment to another, mold, and caved in ceilings. On top of, violent crime has been plaguing the area. Residents I spoke with say they feel unsafe. A few residents that I spoke with did not want to be on camera, but they told me sometimes they're even scared to leave their homes, but due to living conditions- being on the inside of the apartment isn't much better.
Mobile Police officer shot during West Mobile Homicide investigation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — WATCH. We’re now learning more about an officer-involved shooting that happened while officers were investigating a homicide late Monday night in West Mobile. Both the murder suspect and Mobile Police officer are recovering after being shot during the chase. Police say it started Monday...
Fairhope man indicted in shooting death of CJ Edwards
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police have confirmed that 20-year-old Aiden Thompson has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the June shooting death of Cory (CJ) Edwards, Jr. The 2018 Fairhope High School graduate was shot and killed at a party on Twin Beech Road. Thomson was...
