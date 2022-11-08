ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gizmodo

$1.9 Billion Powerball Numbers Finally Drawn After Security Delay

Update November 8, 10:00 a.m. EST: The Powerball numbers have officially been drawn following last night’s security issue. The winning numbers on November 7, 2022: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The growing excitement over which lucky person will win the growing Powerball jackpot—which is now a whopping $1.9...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning

No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy