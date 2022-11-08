ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Emergency need for blood ahead of Hurricane Nicole

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Hurricane Ian devastated our neighboring Florida leaving many people without vital resources like electricity, shelter, food, and water, but it also has left them without another important resource: blood. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers say there is an emergency need for blood right now and they need that blood to help provide some relief for Hurricane Ian victims and with Hurricane Nicole on the way, they need it now more than ever.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Flu forces Alabama school district to go virtual for a week

An Alabama school district is switching to virtual classes for the next week because of rising flu cases among students and teachers. Marshall County school officials have put in-person classes on hold and asked students to log in for remote learning Monday through Thursday. The school district said in a statement that so many people […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Over 1 million Alabamians vote YES for Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Aniah Blanchard was 19 when she was abducted and killed in 2019 allegedly by a man who was out on bond for committing another crime. The family wanted justice and began a crusade to make sure this could never happen to another family. Aniah's law was passed last night, and her mother says it's been a long time coming. She's glad that her daughter’s name will continue to live on.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years

A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama 1 of 3 states with heaviest flu outbreaks, CDC shows; widespread in every county

Alabama is one of three states currently experiencing very high levels of flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control. Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are listed as having the highest amount of ILI – influenza like illnesses – in the U.S. The southeast in general has been hardest hit with minimal activity reported in New England and the northwest parts of the country.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Alabama voter turnout for midterm elections lowest since 1986

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama voter turnout has been calculated statewide to have been 38.5% in Tuesday's midterm election - 1.4 million ballots cast. This is the lowest turnout percentage going back to 1986, the first year the Secretary of State's website has data on. It is only the...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Former officer: Alabama ‘not in control’ of state prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former corrections officer on Friday compared Alabama prisons to a “third world country with a concrete floor” and said he believes federal officials should intervene in the system. “The Alabama Department of Corrections is not in control of any prison in Alabama and hasn’t been for a while,” Stacy George, […]
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters

Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
OREGON STATE
wvtm13.com

Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments

ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Two temperature drops incoming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy