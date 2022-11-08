MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Hurricane Ian devastated our neighboring Florida leaving many people without vital resources like electricity, shelter, food, and water, but it also has left them without another important resource: blood. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers say there is an emergency need for blood right now and they need that blood to help provide some relief for Hurricane Ian victims and with Hurricane Nicole on the way, they need it now more than ever.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO