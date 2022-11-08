Read full article on original website
WPMI
Emergency need for blood ahead of Hurricane Nicole
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Hurricane Ian devastated our neighboring Florida leaving many people without vital resources like electricity, shelter, food, and water, but it also has left them without another important resource: blood. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers say there is an emergency need for blood right now and they need that blood to help provide some relief for Hurricane Ian victims and with Hurricane Nicole on the way, they need it now more than ever.
wbrc.com
Son of Alabama state superintendent recovering after he was struck by vehicle on UA campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The son of Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle on the University of Alabama campus Friday, November 4. According to a Facebook post from Dr. Mackey, his son Christopher - a freshman at UA - was struck...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama pharmacies, urgent care centers overwhelmed by high volume of flu activity
Alabama is one of three states with higher flu activity than the rest of the nation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state hasn't seen a volume of flu-like activity this high for this time of year since the 2009 H1N1, or swine flu, pandemic.
wbrc.com
Crucial deadline for small business owners in 6 west Alabama counties
Tuscaloosa County, Ala. (WBRC) -For businesses in west Alabama affected by tornadoes earlier this year, there is still an opportunity to apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, but time is running out. The deadline to apply for the disaster loan program is December 7 and it applies to people...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement, AG
A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state, per the Alabama Attorney General.
Flu forces Alabama school district to go virtual for a week
An Alabama school district is switching to virtual classes for the next week because of rising flu cases among students and teachers. Marshall County school officials have put in-person classes on hold and asked students to log in for remote learning Monday through Thursday. The school district said in a statement that so many people […]
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
WPMI
Over 1 million Alabamians vote YES for Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Aniah Blanchard was 19 when she was abducted and killed in 2019 allegedly by a man who was out on bond for committing another crime. The family wanted justice and began a crusade to make sure this could never happen to another family. Aniah's law was passed last night, and her mother says it's been a long time coming. She's glad that her daughter’s name will continue to live on.
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
Alabama 1 of 3 states with heaviest flu outbreaks, CDC shows; widespread in every county
Alabama is one of three states currently experiencing very high levels of flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control. Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are listed as having the highest amount of ILI – influenza like illnesses – in the U.S. The southeast in general has been hardest hit with minimal activity reported in New England and the northwest parts of the country.
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
WPMI
Alabama voter turnout for midterm elections lowest since 1986
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama voter turnout has been calculated statewide to have been 38.5% in Tuesday's midterm election - 1.4 million ballots cast. This is the lowest turnout percentage going back to 1986, the first year the Secretary of State's website has data on. It is only the...
Former officer: Alabama ‘not in control’ of state prisons
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former corrections officer on Friday compared Alabama prisons to a “third world country with a concrete floor” and said he believes federal officials should intervene in the system. “The Alabama Department of Corrections is not in control of any prison in Alabama and hasn’t been for a while,” Stacy George, […]
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
WPMI
Californian takes $2B lotto prize, but nearly two dozen people just became millionaires
WASHINGTON, D.C. (TND) — One lucky person from California just won the $2 billion grand prize after this week's historic Powerball drawing, but a handful of other lucky winners also hit it big. 23 people across fifteen states to be exact. According to the Powerball's website, California and Florida...
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Citrus County Chronicle
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
wvtm13.com
Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
WSFA
Two temperature drops incoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
